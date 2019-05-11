Next-Level Celebrity Nail Looks That’ll Take You Out of a Basic Rut

Scroll To See More Images

I am admittedly sort-of obsessed with the naked nail bed look. I’d rather put my effort into nail shape than nail color. But I’d also be remiss to deny that some celebrity nail art makes me want to get just a little extra in the name of innovative design. Because while my hands are shaky and totally ill-equipped to craft blinged-out manicures a la Cardi B., there are ways to up the ante without feeling as though an intricate look will keep you from doing the most basic things, like unbuttoning your jeans.

Unsurprisingly, Instagram is the first app I open whenever I’m contemplating an actual nail art design. With a mix of my closest girlfriends, trusted nail artists, and friend-in-my-head celebs (Hi, Rihanna) all in one place, it’s guaranteed I’ll find at least a few looks worth screenshotting. And with the remnants of this year’s Met Gala still on the feed, there is truly no better time to spend some time scrolling for mani-gram inspo that will stay in your head for days. From Elle Fanning’s colorful baubles to Blake Lively’s unique take on neutrals, here are a few looks that will definitely make you do a double-take.

Lucy Boynton’s 2019 Met Gala nude manicure with sparkly embellishments is courtesy of nail pro Elle.

Celeb nail artist Mei Kawajuri made sure Dua Lipa’s 2019 Met Gala had plenty of colorful bling.

Swipe for an up-close shot of Karlie Kloss’ 2019 Met Gala tribute to Gucci, painted by Mei Kawajuri.

Thanks to celeb nail artist Mar y Sol Inzerillo, Elle Fanning’s manicure was literally dripping in snacks for the 2019 Met Gala.

For Lizzo’s first-ever Met Gala, nail artist Eri Ishizu dressed her nail beds in hot pink polish and the entire hand in jewels.

Nail Inc’s ‘Black Taxi’ is the polish Eri Ishizu used to create Laverne Cox’s dark and sexy Met Gala mani.

For a feature in Bustle, Eri Ishizu created a unicorn-inspired look for actress and singer Cynthia Erivo.

Cardi B.’s go-to nail artist Jenny Bui utilized plenty of Swarovski crystals and OPI’s ‘Candied Kingdom’ polish to pull off this epic manicure for the 2019 Met Gala.

Before taking the stage on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, Rita Ora blessed us with this impromptu photoshoot, which included close-ups of her studded rainbow digits.

Constance Wu’s 2019 Met Gala manicure was inspired by her Marchesa gown. Celeb nail artist Kim Truong used Red Carpet Manicure’s ‘Film Real Red,’ and Swarovski crystals and pearls to bring the entire look full circle.

For the 2019 Oscars, Jessica Alba enlisted the help of Kim Truong to create this elevated neutral manicure.

For last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, nail artist Elle gave Blake Lively an art deco-inspired manicure I can’t stop staring at.