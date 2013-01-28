Celebrity Nail Art On the Red Carpet: Pick Your Faves!

Something that we’ve come to love (and expect) from the red carpet are star-worthy manicures. The days are pretty much over where celebrities will pick just a clear hue for the red carpet – many now opt for fun nail art or at least just a subtle touch of bling. While we of course appreciate a great pale pink, we’ll also have a soft spot in our hearts for the celebrities that know how to have a bit of fun with their fingernails.

Last night for the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards we saw everything from full-on heart manicures to butterfly details. Getting creative with the placement of rhinestones has been a red carpet trend for a little while now, but this move toward designs and art on the carpet is something new, and we can’t wait to see what is to come. While some stars were a bit more subdued than others (and there were of course just plain metallic hues in the mix) we want to know what you thought of the bold designs! Let us know who your favorites were in the comments below.

MORE: Nail Art: Everything You Need to Know for Gorgeous Nail Designs