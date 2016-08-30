28 Times Celebrity Manicures Blew Mere Mortal Nails All the Way Out of the Water

Ah, the celebrity manicure. Though sometimes celebs rein it in for a night—Kim Kardashian, for example, went demure at the VMAs this year, with a pale pink Essie color called Sheer Fantasy—for the most part, when certain mega celebs go out, they go all out. Or, in Kylie Jenner’s case, they go all out when it’s time to go to the grocery store or whatever. Except she def doesn’t go to the grocery store herself.

In any event, we scoured Instagram to find the best celebrity manigrams on the planet, and so we bring them to you here as a small token of our appreciation for an over-the-top nail situation. From full-on talons courtesy Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian to Coachella vibes from Vanessa Hudgens, here are the 28 manicures (and a few pedicures) we found on Instagram that are just too good to keep to ourselves.