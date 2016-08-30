28 Times Celebrity Manicures Blew Mere Mortal Nails All the Way Out of the Water

Ah, the celebrity manicure. Though sometimes celebs rein it in for a night—Kim Kardashian, for example, went demure at the VMAs this year, with a pale pink Essie color called Sheer Fantasy—for the most part, when certain mega celebs go out, they go all out. Or, in Kylie Jenner’s case, they go all out when it’s time to go to the grocery store or whatever. Except she def doesn’t go to the grocery store herself.
In any event, we scoured Instagram to find the best celebrity manigrams on the planet, and so we bring them to you here as a small token of our appreciation for an over-the-top nail situation. From full-on talons courtesy Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian to Coachella vibes from Vanessa Hudgens, here are the 28 manicures (and a few pedicures) we found on Instagram that are just too good to keep to ourselves.
This shot, which was originally posted on Hillary Clinton's Instagram, was reposted by Katy Perry, who got her nails to match her cause last October. Ahead of the rally in Iowa, Perry wrote, "The stage is set, and the nails are pressed. 💅 "
In the midst of beautiful shots of sand and surf on vacation in Greece, Katy Perry paused (and sprinkled some pebbles on her feet) to take this pic last summer. "Greece, it was love at first sight," she wrote. "Evil eyes of protection painted toes by @nailsbymh."
When Katy Perry gets ready for an event, she doesn't skimp on the details: This is what her toes looked like before her Super Bowl performance in 2015. "Even my tippy toes are ready #🏈," she wrote. Technically, an emoji can't be a hashtag, but—we won't hold it against her.
And then there's the Santa pedi Katy Perry rocked for Christmas in 2013. No words. But in her words, "It's the little things. 🎅🎄" Indeed.
This is one of the classiest Fourth of July manicures we've seen in our entire lives. "I'm on that red white & blue tip! #freedom," Katy Perry wrote on July 4, 2013—her fourth Instagram post ever!
Leave it to Beyoncé to take the mani game to the next level, matching impeccable fingernails (and toenails) with henna swirled all over her hands (and ankle).
Once again, Beyoncé shows off her nails as a side note to much more important things, namely her Givenchy dress and Lorraine Schwartz bling. "Givenchy X Lorraine," she captioned this photo last May, adding "💋," as one does when one she wears such finery.
Vanessa Hudgens posted this one on the day before Halloween last year, asking, "Can you guess who I'm going to be on Halloween?" Spoiler alert: Alice from "Alice in Wonderland."
Vanessa Hudgens takes Coachella very, very seriously. She captioned this gem, from April of this year, "Did someone say Coachella? Nails ✅ @laquenailbar."
In 2014, Alexa Chung captioned this one, "My things for @nailsinc night sky vibes. #Dublin."
When you're Khloé Kardashian, there's no need for a plebeian Instaphoto—the reality star went all the way with a full-on videogram of her nails earlier this month.
Chanel and flawless nails: We'd expect nothing less of Khloé Kardashian.
...aaand some more Chanel and
talons nails, courtesy of Khloé Kardashian.
Yes, that's correct: Kylie Jenner actually had her nails painted to match her Kylie Cosmetics logos recently. The girl will stop at nothing to get those Lip Kits to sell out.
Ah, the art of a subtle #manigram. At first, this pic may appear to be in homage to Kylie Jenner’s new diamonds. But then it slowly dawns on you that this is nothing more than some nail porn in disguise.
Kylie Jenner takes her Puma spokeswoman role very seriously.
Turns out King Kylie took a page from her older sister's playbook. After the Met Gala this year, Kim Kardashian ’grammed her Lorraine Schwartz bling—but let's be real, she wanted to show off her impeccable mani.
Ah, the power of a manicured hand wearing a rock the size of the Hope diamond. Kim Kardashian noted in this post during Paris Fashion Week last year that "anyone who knows me knows short nails are my thing," but this photo (and the previous one) tell a different story.
Now there are some short nails, molded into a spot-on mani modeled by Kendall Jenner in May. Oh yeah, and some Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, from the Kardashian family's go-to jeweler.
Manigram or ass-grab shot? Who can say. Brought to you by Kendall Jenner’s Instagram.
Here are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s fingers, proclaiming their undying and eternal love during "bff birthday weekend" (a.k.a. Swift's birthday weekend) in 2014.
Apparently, Taylor Swift’s manicured hands only appear on IG with other squad members. (Surprised?) Here they are alongside Gigi Hadid and Serayah’s.
And here are Taylor Swift’s glittery fingernails with an infant member of her squad.
Lily Allen’s Fourth of July nails from this year, v accurately captioned "🤑 🇺🇸🤑🇺🇸🤑🇺🇸🤑."
In case you were thinking Rihanna likes to mess around—you've been corrected.
Further proof that a killer mani isn't enough if you're Rihanna.
Damn. Yep, Rihanna again.
When Rihanna posts blood-red nails alongside not one, but two Fendi bags. Mic down.
