Makeup Tutorials Starring Our Favorite Celebrities

No one loves a good makeup tutorial more than we do, but what makes a tutorial even better? When it has a celebrity in it. Here are some of our favorites.

Since launching Flower Beauty, Drew Barrymore has showed how involved she is in the brand with weekly Tip Tuesday videos, where she does makeup how-tos with products from her line. Want to see a specific tutorial? Leave a comment on Flower Beauty’s Facebook page.

Lauren Conrad has gone from reality star to beauty guru with her site The Beauty Department. In this tutorial, Lauren shows us how to get her signature cat eye.

Ever since launching Nuance, Salma Hayek has become a bigger presence in the beauty world. Our sister site Beauty High got an exclusive video with the star explaining how to get a smoky eye.

Who wouldn’t want to look like Heidi Klum? In this video for her channel on AOL, she and her makeup artist go over everything eyeliner-related.

Talk about a #ThrowbackThursday! This 2009 clip from The Tyra Banks Show includes the former supermodel’s favorite beauty tips. Just make sure your volume isn’t turned up too loudly. Miss Tyra likes to yell in this video.

In preparation for a new season of Bethenny, Bethenny Frankel shares her secrets for flawless foundation. We just wish the camera was set up at a more flattering angle.

Whether you love her or hate her, you have to admit Kim Kardashian’s makeup is kind of insane. Learn the secrets behind her look from her makeup artist.

