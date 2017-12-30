StyleCaster
Share

19 Celebrity Makeup Looks That Make for Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspo

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 Celebrity Makeup Looks That Make for Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspo

by
19 Celebrity Makeup Looks That Make for Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspo
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

New Year’s Eve is a prime time to break away from basic and venture into the unknown. Everyone’s makeup style is different, but this holiday tends to bring out the extra in everyone. And who better to inspire us with than the celebrities who count on a glam squad to keep them camera-ready?

MORE: 25 Glitter Makeup Ideas for New Year’s Eve

We’re always looking to the red carpet for trends and ideas to try, but oftentimes, they seem just a little too “out there” or difficult to replicate. So we did the leg work for you and spotted 19 examples of makeup that’s chic, but also simple enough to copy. Whether it’s colorblocked lids, a classic red lip or glittery liner, there’s something for everyone to experiment with before the clock strikes 12. Take your pick.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Adele

Channel your inner songbird with a classic cat eye and red lip like Adele.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Allison Brie

Cover your lids in shimmery teal shadow like Allison Brie.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Allison Williams

Bring on the drama in a sexy red lip and blacked out eye lids like Allison Williams.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Bella Thorne

Bring on the fire in all red everything like Bella Thorne.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Beyonce

Feelin' yourself like Queen Bey? Smolder in bronzed shadow and a sick highlight.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Dakota Fanning

Glittery roots and silver liner a la Dakota Fanning is sure to turn heads.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Hailee Steinfeld

Get a head start on embracing the Pantone color of the year with ultra violet lids like Hailee Steinfeld.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Issa Rae

Blue liner and pink lips are the perfect color combo for brown beauties like Issa Rae.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Joan Smalls

Fake a lip piercing like Joan Smalls and keep the rest of your makeup low-key.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Kristen Stewart

Take it from Kristen Stewart: a little red glitter goes a long way.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Logan Browning

Tranform into a real-life princess with pink makeup. Logan Browning would definitely approve.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o's rainbow liner look will turn heads for sure.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Naomi Campbell

A glitter lip, like this one on Naomi Campbell, is the bold makeup statement everyone should try once.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Rita Ora

A mauve lip and grey shadow, spotted on Rita Ora, is low-key, but chic enough for a night out.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose's silver underliner and long lashes are impossible to ignore.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Selena Gomez

We're dying to recreate Selena Gomez's colorblocked fushcia lids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Solange Knowles

Sometimes the smallest details, like this black liner look on Solange, make the biggest impression.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Vanessa Hudgens

Shimmery shadow, as spotted on Vanessa Hudgens, really open up the eyes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Zendaya

We never knew a monochromatic yellow eyeshadow look could translate so beautifully, until we saw it on Zendaya.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Celebrity Instagram Trend that Will Take Over 2018

The Celebrity Instagram Trend that Will Take Over 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Adele
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Allison Brie
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Allison Williams
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Bella Thorne
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Beyonce
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Dakota Fanning
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Hailee Steinfeld
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Issa Rae
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Joan Smalls
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Kristen Stewart
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Logan Browning
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Lupita Nyong'o
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Naomi Campbell
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Rita Ora
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Ruby Rose
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Selena Gomez
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Solange Knowles
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Vanessa Hudgens
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Zendaya
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share