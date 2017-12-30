19 Celebrity Makeup Looks That Make for Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspo

New Year’s Eve is a prime time to break away from basic and venture into the unknown. Everyone’s makeup style is different, but this holiday tends to bring out the extra in everyone. And who better to inspire us with than the celebrities who count on a glam squad to keep them camera-ready?

We’re always looking to the red carpet for trends and ideas to try, but oftentimes, they seem just a little too “out there” or difficult to replicate. So we did the leg work for you and spotted 19 examples of makeup that’s chic, but also simple enough to copy. Whether it’s colorblocked lids, a classic red lip or glittery liner, there’s something for everyone to experiment with before the clock strikes 12. Take your pick.