19 Celebrity Makeup Looks That Make for Perfect New Year’s Eve Inspo

New Year’s Eve is a prime time to break away from basic and venture into the unknown. Everyone’s makeup style is different, but this holiday tends to bring out the extra in everyone. And who better to inspire us with than the celebrities who count on a glam squad to keep them camera-ready?
We’re always looking to the red carpet for trends and ideas to try, but oftentimes, they seem just a little too “out there” or difficult to replicate. So we did the leg work for you and spotted 19 examples of makeup that’s chic, but also simple enough to copy. Whether it’s colorblocked lids, a classic red lip or glittery liner, there’s something for everyone to experiment with before the clock strikes 12. Take your pick.
Channel your inner songbird with a classic cat eye and red lip like Adele.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cover your lids in shimmery teal shadow like Allison Brie.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bring on the drama in a sexy red lip and blacked out eye lids like Allison Williams.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bring on the fire in all red everything like Bella Thorne.
Photo:
Getty Images
Feelin' yourself like Queen Bey? Smolder in bronzed shadow and a sick highlight.
Photo:
Getty Images
Glittery roots and silver liner a la Dakota Fanning is sure to turn heads.
Photo:
Getty Images
Get a head start on embracing the Pantone color of the year with ultra violet lids like Hailee Steinfeld.
Photo:
Getty Images
Blue liner and pink lips are the perfect color combo for brown beauties like Issa Rae.
Photo:
Getty Images
Fake a lip piercing like Joan Smalls and keep the rest of your makeup low-key.
Photo:
Getty Images
Take it from Kristen Stewart: a little red glitter goes a long way.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tranform into a real-life princess with pink makeup. Logan Browning would definitely approve.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o's rainbow liner look will turn heads for sure.
Photo:
Getty Images
A glitter lip, like this one on Naomi Campbell, is the bold makeup statement everyone should try once.
Photo:
Getty Images
A mauve lip and grey shadow, spotted on Rita Ora, is low-key, but chic enough for a night out.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruby Rose's silver underliner and long lashes are impossible to ignore.
Photo:
Getty Images
We're dying to recreate Selena Gomez's colorblocked fushcia lids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sometimes the smallest details, like this black liner look on Solange, make the biggest impression.
Photo:
Getty Images
Shimmery shadow, as spotted on Vanessa Hudgens, really open up the eyes.
Photo:
Getty Images
We never knew a monochromatic yellow eyeshadow look could translate so beautifully, until we saw it on Zendaya.
Photo:
Getty Images