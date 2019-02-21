Behold, the Fiercest Celebrity Makeup Moments of 2019

Scroll To See More Images

Most of my days are spent makeup-free, yet I still find myself screen-shotting celebrity makeup looks, thinking of when and how to replicate them. Because while buying actual products is obviously the bridge between inspiration and execution, seeing how it looks on someone else helps a lot. And with award season in full swing and Fashion Month drawing to a close, we’ve already got plenty to gawk over, despite being just two months into the New Year.

For instance, the Golden Globe Awards were mostly traditional with a handful of women opting for classic red lipstick. And at the SAG Awards, the underlying theme appeared to be glowy skin without the extra frills. The Grammy Awards were a hodge-podge of shimmery eyelids, bold lips and accessories galore. Plus, New York Fashion Week had us ready to invest in full-blown makeup kits, thanks to a handful of avant-garde moments. The point I’m trying to make is this: choices are never in short supply.

With that being said, here are the makeup looks we’ll be adding to our Pinterest boards for safe keeping. From Cardi B. to Emmy Rossum to Indya Moore, the slayage is real.

Camila Belle

The actress’s emerald green lids were a standout at the Golden Globe Awards.

Kristen Stewart

It really gets no better than bright coral lipstick and blended-out, forest green shadow during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Lupita Nyong’o

Though it would be easy to assume the glossy red lip is our favorite part of this SAG Awards looks, it’s really the pink under-liner that caught our eye.

Lili Reinhart

All red everything at the Golden Globes–eyeshadow included.

Emmy Rossum

The Shameless star’s blush-toned makeup leaves us pining for spring.

MJ Rodriguez

We love the way the Pose actress accentuated her closely set, expressive eyes with electric blue eyeshadow.

Emma Stone

As it turns out, orange eyeshadow is the perfect makeup look for a tea party; in this case, the high profile BAFTA Tea Party.

Janelle Monae

Is her eyeshadow gold? Is it orange? Is it a mix of both? Either way, we’re obsessed with it.

Lady Gaga

Not to be outdone by her 2018 press run for A Star is Born, the singer and actress upped the glam even more for the . National Board of Review awards gala.

Indya Moore

With her full pout covered in bordeaux lipstick, it’s no wonder the Pose star was also Belle of the Critics’ Choice Awards ball.

Laura Harrier

We’d be hard-pressed to overlook this impossibly gorgeous neutral moment sported by the actress at this year’s Critic’s Choice Awards.

Rowan Blanchard

For Miu Miu’s ‘Shako Mako’ release party, the former Disney Channel star looked ready to hit the dance floor in glittery lids and in-your-face red lipstick.

Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody star has dominated award season with her avant-garde makeup looks, but our favorite is this lash-tastic one for the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Tierra Whack

Kudos to Whack for stepping outside the traditional box and wowing us with pink eyeshadow blended all the way out to her temples.

Andra Day

The singer rarely fails to impress and at this year’s Grammy Awards, she stole everyone’s attention with a whole lot of silver glitter.

Cardi B.

Long lashes, glossy nude lipstick and bubblegum pink eyeshadow? Just another day in the life of a future beauty icon.

Dove Cameron

For Teen Vogue‘s Young Hollywood party, the actress proved minimalism can leave a big impression with this negative space eyeliner look.

Winnie Harlow

For this year’s BRIT Awards, the model made us want to throw on a cat eye and red lipstick just because.