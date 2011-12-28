Low Cal New Year’s Cocktails

Photo: © Jason LaVeris/Getty

Sip on something yummy this New Year’s Eve that won’t defeat your weight-loss resolution before 2012 even begins! Our friends at PageDaily have low calorie, celebrity loved drink recipes that will keep the party going long past midnight, and kick off your year with a tasty, trendy twist.

Score a Midnight Kiss with hints of mango, passion fruit, and blood orange for a fruitful end to 2011. Or, toast with a flute of pink champagne like Ciara and Lala Anthony.

Midnight Kiss Cocktail

2/3 glass of Sparkling Rosé Champagne

1 oz. X-Rated Fusion Liqueur

For a stylish and low cal cocktail upgrade, pour Sparkling Rosé Champagne in a flute and top with X-Rated Fusion Liqueur. At only 96 calories per serving this mango, passion fruit and blood orange flavored vodka will give you a jump start on a “new year, new you” body!

A Star-Studded New Years

1.5 oz. SKYY Vodka

.5 oz. X-Rated Fusion Liqueur

.25 oz. simple syrup

Star Fruit

Half a lemon squeeze

Champagne

Muddle star fruit in a shaker, add vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, simple syrup, lemon squeeze and strain into a champagne flute. Top with some bubbly and toast the New Year like a celeb with this star studded cocktail! The fizzy pink Liqueur is a favorite of Giuliana Rancic, Gabrielle Union, Ciara and LaLa Anthony.

