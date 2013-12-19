Beauty Buzz: Celebrity Lip Colors Revealed, Wedding Makeup Tips, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Exfoliating blades: Do they really work? [Cosmopolitan]

2. It’s safe to say we always look forward to Emmy Rossum on a red carpet, and here are 5 beauty tips learned from the “Shameless” star this year. [Glamour]

3. Always trying to find which lipstick color your favorite celebrity wore? Here’s a list covering the month of December’s lip colors (yes, Lucy Hale’s is included). [Byrdie]

4. Have a wedding coming up? Follow these tips to look amazing in every photo. [She Finds]

5. Genius: Flattering hairstyles for oval faces. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Jon Kopaloff/Film Magic