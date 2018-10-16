Festive Celebrity Inspo for Your Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup Look

It’s not quite the season to be be jolly, but it’s definitely time to get spooky. In what seems like mere seconds since summer officially ended, we’re cruising full speed ahead into another Halloween. And though we’re sure you’ve already seen a ridiculous amount of articles filled with costume inspo, the same can’t be said for makeup that isn’t so over the top but still festive enough for getting into the holiday spirit. Because let’s be real: Not all of us are up for going overboard with the face paint.

Beyond your classic red lip or swipe of black liner, there are lots of ways to have fun with your makeup and still maintain a low-key style at work and beyond. Per usual, we’re snagging ideas straight from the red carpet, where our favorite famous beauty chameleons know the power of a glittery lid and thickly drawn cat-eye. See our favorites ahead.