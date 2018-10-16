Festive Celebrity Inspo for Your Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup Look

It’s not quite the season to be be jolly, but it’s definitely time to get spooky. In what seems like mere seconds since summer officially ended, we’re cruising full speed ahead into another Halloween. And though we’re sure you’ve already seen a ridiculous amount of articles filled with costume inspo, the same can’t be said for makeup that isn’t so over the top but still festive enough for getting into the holiday spirit. Because let’s be real: Not all of us are up for going overboard with the face paint.
Beyond your classic red lip or swipe of black liner, there are lots of ways to have fun with your makeup and still maintain a low-key style at work and beyond. Per usual, we’re snagging ideas straight from the red carpet, where our favorite famous beauty chameleons know the power of a glittery lid and thickly drawn cat-eye. See our favorites ahead.
Rihanna
A cat-eye and forest green lip will take you far.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel.
Selena Gomez
Vampire vibes are instantly achieved with color contacts and a sheer wash of color across the lids.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
Demi Lovato
Channel your inner seductress with an ultra-dark smokey eye and burgundy lipstick.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
Lily Collins
Play up your pale skin with a wine-colored lip and long, luscious lashes.
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Kat Von D
Who knew red eyeshadow could pair so perfectly with a nude mauve lip?
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin
When all else fails, throw on a black-blue lipstick and keep it moving.
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Gabrielle Union
You can't lose in a shimmery pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick.
Photo:
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images.
Shay Mitchell
Over-exaggerate your cat-eye and prepare to smize all day long.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/WireImage.
Kristen Stewart
Spice up your basic black liner and open up those eyes with a white liner on the lower lash line.
Photo:
GP Images/Getty Images for TIFF.
Rita Ora
Draw it on thick and keep your lipstick nude when you want all attention on your eyes.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Busy Philipps
Glitter on the lids and inner corners is a surefire way to turn heads.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Emily Ratajkowski
The emerald green eyes have it.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Olivia Culpo
A dark rose-gold lip and smokey eye to match.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon.
Kim Kardashian West
When all else fails, demand attention in a set of vibrant color contacts.
Photo:
Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
Cynthia Erivo
A bordeaux lipstick looks amazing against dark brown skin.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Issa Rae
Silver glitter to match your shimmery ensemble.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Josephine Skriver
An eggplant lipstick and va-va-voom lashes equals perfection.
Photo:
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Bella Hadid
A high-flying cat-eye will lift your cheekbones to the high heavens.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images.
Emma Stone
Lime green color will only enhance green eyes.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/WireImage.
Justine Skye
Pumpkin spice lids for the win.
Photo:
Rich Fury/WireImage.
Lucy Hale
Channel your inner goblin with a vibrant shade of green on the upper and lower lash lines.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Emmy Rossum
Why wear a regular cat-eye when you can go bold with a fiery red one instead?
Photo:
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images.
Beyoncé
Burgundy lipstick is Queen Bey-approved. Need we say more?
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.