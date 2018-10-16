StyleCaster
Festive Celebrity Inspo for Your Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup Look

Festive Celebrity Inspo for Your Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup Look

Festive Celebrity Inspo for Your Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup Look
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler.

It’s not quite the season to be be jolly, but it’s definitely time to get spooky. In what seems like mere seconds since summer officially ended, we’re cruising full speed ahead into another Halloween. And though we’re sure you’ve already seen a ridiculous amount of articles filled with costume inspo, the same can’t be said for makeup that isn’t so over the top but still festive enough for getting into the holiday spirit. Because let’s be real: Not all of us are up for going overboard with the face paint.

Beyond your classic red lip or swipe of black liner, there are lots of ways to have fun with your makeup and still maintain a low-key style at work and beyond. Per usual, we’re snagging ideas straight from the red carpet, where our favorite famous beauty chameleons know the power of a glittery lid and thickly drawn cat-eye. See our favorites ahead.

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Rihanna
Rihanna

A cat-eye and forest green lip will take you far.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Vampire vibes are instantly achieved with color contacts and a sheer wash of color across the lids.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

Channel your inner seductress with an ultra-dark smokey eye and burgundy lipstick.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Lily Collins
Lily Collins

Play up your pale skin with a wine-colored lip and long, luscious lashes.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Kat Von D
Kat Von D

Who knew red eyeshadow could pair so perfectly with a nude mauve lip?

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

When all else fails, throw on a black-blue lipstick and keep it moving.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

You can't lose in a shimmery pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

Over-exaggerate your cat-eye and prepare to smize all day long.

Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Spice up your basic black liner and open up those eyes with a white liner on the lower lash line.

Photo: GP Images/Getty Images for TIFF.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

Draw it on thick and keep your lipstick nude when you want all attention on your eyes.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps

Glitter on the lids and inner corners is a surefire way to turn heads.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

The emerald green eyes have it.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

A dark rose-gold lip and smokey eye to match.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West

When all else fails, demand attention in a set of vibrant color contacts.

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo

A bordeaux lipstick looks amazing against dark brown skin.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

Silver glitter to match your shimmery ensemble.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver

An eggplant lipstick and va-va-voom lashes equals perfection.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

A high-flying cat-eye will lift your cheekbones to the high heavens.

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Lime green color will only enhance green eyes.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Justine Skye
Justine Skye

Pumpkin spice lids for the win.

Photo: Rich Fury/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale

Channel your inner goblin with a vibrant shade of green on the upper and lower lash lines.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum

Why wear a regular cat-eye when you can go bold with a fiery red one instead?

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Inspo for Work-Friendly Halloween Makeup | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Burgundy lipstick is Queen Bey-approved. Need we say more?

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.

