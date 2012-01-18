Celebrity Inspired Valentine Looks

Sometimes we all need a little inspiration, and what better way to get it then to check out all the looks that we’ve seen on red carpets past? For your romantic night out, you want to appear stunning and aluring yet not overly fussy. Check out these looks to help you be your best for the most romantic day of the year.

1 of 10 Check out Emma Stone's mauve lip which draws attention to the eyes while still letting the lips appear totally kissable. Get that kiss goodnight with this pucker! Keep your hair out of your face in an unexpected detail like Taylor Swift, with a low side pony that was cinched with a fishtail braid at the base of the head. Try an understated cat eye to add just the right amount of sultry. Soft curls are the epitome of romance. This classic look is beautyiful and an easy 'do. Try adding a bit of texture by using different sized curling irons. A new twist on the red lip, try a rasberry pout like Zoe Saldana. Get a bedhead look without the actual bedhead with a tousled, yet sexy hairstyle. The smokey eye is a Valentine's Day no brainer, it conveys mystery and a sensuous energy. What's to argue with there? Use a lumonizer and a pretty pink to achieve this cheek color that conveys just the right amount of sweet attitude. A loose yet refined bun at the nape of the neck is easy and sexy. It brings attention to your gorgeous face, and he won't be able to look away all night. Try a nude yet glowing eye that starts lighter at the tear duct and grows darker as it moves over the eyelid llike JHud did here. It compliments a dark lip perfectly. Next slideshow starts in 10s For The Savvy Shopper: A Guide To America’s Flea Markets

















