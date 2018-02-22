Celebrity-Inspired Nail Art Is More Popular Than Ever in 2018

There are so many ways to stan for a celebrity, but we especially love when people craft creative nail art in honor of their favorite stars. We’ve seen everything from face stickers to subtle designs, but in 2018, we’ve graduated to next-level looks that we either love or have nightmares about. There’s really no in-between.

As far as bomb looks are concerned, Iveta Melicharova nailed it with her recent Rihanna and Beyoncé tribute. In early February, she posted a photo of three acrylic nails to her Instagram account, two of which had portraits of the boundary-breaking performances. Both were even featured in iconic looks from their catalogue: Beyoncé in her “Formation” music video and Rihanna in a 2018 Grammys look.

There’s tons of detail in these nails, but the shading and choice of design make them look expert-level instead of basic. Melicharova has created other celeb nails since this Bey and Rih-Rih moment, but there’s something about these two powerful women together that make us bow down to this manicure.

On the other end of the spectrum, we’re having a hard time even looking at what nail_sunny did to celebrate the birth of Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi. We can’t deny this design took major skill and patience, but having a nail featuring another hand and nail coming out of it is….interesting, to say the least.

Nail_sunny posted a video of the creation last week to Instagram and it’s gotten over two million views since. Most of the comments, offer a resounding “no” to this nail art. Even if people were on board, we can’t fully deny with what commenter tiapia_p said, “ [it] said it’s a replica of the baby’s hands in the picture and yet these hands look dilapidated to me.”

And it doesn’t stop there. They’ve also created nails displaying a pregnant Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton as Kim Kardashian for Yeezy Season 6 (below), and Katy Perry from her “California Gurls” music video. As doable and dare we say kind of fun these other designs are, the replica of Stormi and Jenner just isn’t a vibe.

From cool to creepy, celebrity nail art doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere since we have a lot of 2018 left to cover. We can’t wait to see what artists will do next.