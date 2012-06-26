Celebrity Inspired: Floral Crown Headbands (Plus, Where to Get Your Own)

We believe the humble hair accessory is underrated. Really, when you think about it, sticking something in your hair is the perfect way to change up your look in an instant without having to commit to a scary permanent change such as a drastic color or cut. So, while we usually stick to discussing beauty and hair products and how to achieve certain looks, we here at Beauty High have an ongoing love for the unsung hero of the hair world and every now and then we feel compelled to share our favorites.

Headbands are nothing new and we’ve been into them on and off for years (we blame Lauren Conrad and her enviable stash of headbands on The Hills). However, this month we’ve been noticing a new type of headband: something we like to describe as the “crown headband” as it sits across the crown of the head like, well, a crown. Celebrities such as Kirsten Dunst and Keira Knightley have been seen wearing variations of the crown headband on the red carpet, and we love how they add a girly and unexpected touch to a fashion forward or super sophisticated outfit.

Whether they pay homage to hippie-esque floral garlands or take inspiration from 1920s flapper-esque head pieces, we believe there’s a crown headband to suit every style. So, with this in mind, we’ve rounded up a gallery of the celebrities who we think have worn the style best and also tracked down some look-a-like styles so you can get the look at home.