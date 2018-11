See what your favorite celebs dressed up as for Halloween. (Hint: Paris Hilton went as Miley Cyrus.) [PopSugar]

Yikes! You know those chemical peels that have become all the rage? Turns out they may cause cancer. [Beauty High]

Miley Cyrus looks great on the cover of Cosmopolitan with strategically placed sparkles. [Perez Hilton]

Aerin Lauder launched a fragrance line. Get all the details now. [SheFinds]