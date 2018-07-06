15 Celebrity Hairstylists to Follow on Instagram for Ultimate Hair Inspo

Maintaining a celebrity’s hair takes a lot of work. To keep their hair perfectly coiffed and flyaway-free and to make sure their color (and roots) are on point and never brassy, it practically takes a village to get a celebrity out the door—let alone to a red carpet. That’s where celebrity hairstylists come in. They might not be a village, but they work just as hard.

And because there’s no greater hair inspo than celebrities, we’re rounding up the must-follow Instagrams of the masters behind their signature ’dos. Looking to re-create Ariana Grande’s signature high ponytail? What about Kim Kardashian’s sleek, shoulder-length bob? These famous hairstylists and colorists will show you the way, and provide you with the necessary tips to keeps your locks healthy and shiny all year long. Click through for the celebrity hairstylists to follow for ultimate hair inspo.