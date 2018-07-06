15 Celebrity Hairstylists to Follow on Instagram for Ultimate Hair Inspo

Maintaining a celebrity’s hair takes a lot of work. To keep their hair perfectly coiffed and flyaway-free and to make sure their color (and roots) are on point and never brassy, it practically takes a village to get a celebrity out the door—let alone to a red carpet. That’s where celebrity hairstylists come in. They might not be a village, but they work just as hard.
And because there’s no greater hair inspo than celebrities, we’re rounding up the must-follow Instagrams of the masters behind their signature ’dos. Looking to re-create Ariana Grande’s signature high ponytail? What about Kim Kardashian’s sleek, shoulder-length bob? These famous hairstylists and colorists will show you the way, and provide you with the necessary tips to keeps your locks healthy and shiny all year long. Click through for the celebrity hairstylists to follow for ultimate hair inspo.
Jen Atkin
Clients: Bella Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the Kardashian-Jenners, Chrissy Teigen
Even those who aren't versed in celebrity hair likely know Atkin's name. The hairstylist, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is the founder of the travel-size hair-care brand OUAI. Catch her on Instagram for behind-the-scenes looks at your favorite models' haircuts.
Justine Marjan
Clients: Fifth Harmony, Ashley Graham, Olivia Culpo, Dove Cameron
As Atkin's protégé, Marjan has learned from the best when it comes to doing celebrity hair. Since her time as Atkin's assistant, Marjan has become an editor for the hair website Mane Addicts, a brand ambassador for TRESemmé, and a respected hairstylist who has worked with some of the biggest names in the biz. (Do the Kardashian-Jenners ring any bells?) Peep her Instagram for almost-daily hair-care tips on her Instagram stories from her 200,000-plus followers.
Kristin Ess
Clients: Lucy Hale, Lauren Conrad, Lili Reinhart, Jenna Dewan
Ess is somewhat of a legend in the hair world. The stylist—who has her own affordable hair-care line Kristin Ess (most products run for less than $15 at Target)—has worked with dozens of stars over the years who have her to thank for her signature effortless bobs.
Tracey Cunningham
Clients: Khloé Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel
As an ambassador for Redken, Olaplex, and AntidotPro, Cunningham knows her stuff when it comes to hair color. The hair colorist and her team are so well-known in the celebrity hair world that Cunningham was Khloé Kardashian's personal colorist when cooped up in Cleveland after the reality star gave birth and was laying low after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.
Anh Co Tran
Clients: Coco Rocha, Ashley Tisdale, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Live-in texture is the name of Tran's Instagram, and with a résumé of celebrity clients, including models and actresses, it's hard to avoid having hair inspo from a simple scroll through his feed.
Kim Kimble
Clients: Nicki Minaj, Mindy Kaling, Beyoncé, Naomie Harris
Kimble made headlines and Twitter fanfare when she appeared in a behind-the-scenes-like picture of Nicki Minaj's Elle photo shoot this year. But the hairstylist, who can be seen in WE TV's reality show L.A. Hair, has been working for decades, starting with her first celebrity client, Halle Berry.
Nikki Nelms
Clients: Zoë Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Solange, Ashanti
Nelms, who is the hairstylist behind some of Solange's iconic hairstyles for her A Seat at the Table cover shoot, is somewhat of a legend in the black hair world. She's worked with countless celebrity clients and started styling hair after she dropped out of college and went to cosmetology school.
Riawna Capri
Clients: Ruby Rose, Jennifer Lawrence, Paris Jackson, Heidi Klum
Capri, one-half of L.A.'s celebrity hair hot spot Nine Zero One Salon, has been a fan favorite on Instagram for cool-girl haircuts and effortless bobs and lobs. The stylist was also one of the masterminds behind dramatic celebrity hair changes such as Julianne Hough's blonde-to-red transformation and Selena Gomez's stint as a "Nirvana" blonde.
Aura Friedman
Clients: Hari Nef, Leighton Meester, Allison Williams, Salma Hayek
One scroll through Friedman's Instagram, and it's like you're browsing a museum. Each cut and color is like a work of art, and the colorist is one of the best when dyeing a celebrity's hair neon or changing their color drastically. Take a look at her work on brown-to-blonde Leighton Meester for proof.
Mark Townsend
Clients: Elizabeth Banks, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gal Gadot, Allison Brie, the Olsens
If you're a '90s baby (or someone with good taste in hair), you grew up idolizing the Olsen twins' beachy, effortless waves. Townsend is the man behind them. Since then, the stylist has worked with dozens of celebrity clients, from Hollywood veterans to fresh-faced It-girls.
Chad Wood
Clients: Olivia Munn, Zoe Saldana, Dove Cameron, Sophia Bush, Jenna Dewan
Whether it's razor-sharp bobs or long, tousled waves, Wood knows his stuff when styling hair. His Instagram is a who's who of Hollywood, with dozens of pictures of shiny, drool-worthy celebrity hair that are impossible not to envy.
Jenny Cho
Clients: Katherine Langford, Emilia Clarke, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dakota Johnson
Who better to style Khaleesi Emilia Clarke than a hair queen herself? Over the years, Cho has worked with tons of celebrity clients and has the Instagram to prove it. Whether you're looking for a red-carpet-like updo or a casual, everyday bob, Cho's Instagram is the place to go.
Adir Abergel
Clients: Saoirse Ronan, Anne Hathaway, Eiza Gonzales, Kristen Stewart
Creating styles from bombshell waves to petite, above-the-chin bobs, Abergel lives up to his celebrity hairstylist status. Peek at his Instagram for fun and informative behind-the-scenes looks at some of your favorite celebrity hairstyles and how to re-create them.
Chris Appleton
Clients: Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry
Appleton is one of the Kardashian's many celebrity hairstylists and colorists. (He's actually the man behind Kim's short-lived silver.) But his celebrity roster doesn't end there. The self-proclaimed "hair artist" has styled tons of stars and is even one of Ariana Grande's veteran glam-squad members for her signature high ponytail.
Neal Farinah
Clients: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Kelly Rowland
Farinah's 90,000 Instagram followers might pale in comparison to some of the other names on this list, but there is only one detail that fans need to know. Beyoncé. Along with Bey's longtime makeup artist, Sir John, Farinah has been a part of the queen's glam squad for decades. He's also built a respectable repertoire of celebrity clients, including pop stars Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj.