Celebrity Hairstylist Teaches Us That Braids Are the Best Way to Beat Frizz

Once the weather gets all hot, sticky and well, just downright unbearable, it’s easy to just want to give up on your hair and makeup routine all together. But, if you’re like us, you already feel pretty miserable and “glowy” so you’d rather not look it on the outside too. This is the time of year that your beauty prowess really shows – everyone knows that if you can look put together in even the weirdest of weather, you’ve got this whole beauty thing down.

So, in order to help you get there, we went to one of the best in the biz, Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend, to teach us a thing or two about taming our hair in the heat and humidity. Townsend told us that braids are clearly not going anywhere, but the style of braid has changed – instead of going for a messy braid this season, it’s all about the sleek and tight braid, which is a perfect way to battle frizz, and a much easier way to achieve that runway trend of the almost “wet” look. He also gave us a few tips for an easy hairstyle to add to your hair that you can do yourself, if you just want to tame those flyaways. Read on for easy, expert hair in no time:

The summer heat wave is getting to us – and I know you’re always traveling to sticky destinations. How can we keep our hair from freaking out?

I hate summer, but I love summer hair. I was with Kate Bosworth in Korea a couple of days ago and her hair has the tendency to get a little frizzy sometimes, and I gave her a good, sleek blowout and added a couple of drops of serum, and knew that we couldn’t fight the frizz all day, so I gave her a good braid too. It’s not about that messy braid anymore, which I’m so happy about, it’s really tight and clean – I kept telling her if we’re going to fight humidity you have to look like you tried. Don’t over-product your hair, put conditioner on it, sometimes a leave-in conditioner, and then maybe a silicone product. Or try a serum since they’re often lighter than a lot of silicones, maybe a coconut oil and then a DROP of argan oil since it can be too heavy for your hair if you put too much on.

I’m really into done hair right now, so – once I blew it out I kept it really tight, we didn’t have to worry about it getting messy. This was a way that she felt like she still had a hairstyle when it was down, it was the perfect hairstyle for her wanting it to look done, but it didn’t get messy with the heat. We pulled it from the front, really clean side part, just smoothed down the part and really kept a clean braid down the back.

And, what about a great hairstyle that we can do ourselves at home?

That braid trend is really sticking around in a huge way – I think even last season we were seeing hidden braids everywhere – even awards season I was hiding braids in people’s hair in updos, like Jennifer Lawrence’s for the Globes. The one thing I think you can do that’s really easy that will hide frizz is along your hairline, take some pieces and braid the hair – by braiding it you’re keeping the hair from getting frizzy, and it gives you so much texture but contains it. The braids kind of keep the weight of the hair down from getting frizzy, recently I did hair for a shoot that I pulled braids from the hairline (a few multiple braids) and pulled into a messy bun – it helps with the frizz but gives a little something to the style. I also put wax on my hands before doing it, so it keeps the braid in – we were doing romantic braids for so long so it was frizzy and there were flyaways, but now it’s so controlled.

