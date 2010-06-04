The Best Hairstyles For Your Hair Type

The saying goes “If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” and nowhere is that more true than with your hair type. Curly, straight or wavy–every woman has a natural texture that makes her hair unique. Don’t fight it–embrace it! There are tons of hairstyles out there that will not only play up your natural texture, but will look stunning on you too. We’ve rounded up some of our fave hairstyles for each hair type to help inspire you. So go ahead, go au naturel!

Curly Hair

Photo: © Angela Weiss/Getty Images

If you’re going to go curly, you might as well go all out like Kelly Rowland here. She lets her gorgeous, shiny ringlets run wild, rocking a full curl from root to tip and a enough body to make a supermodel jealous. The key with this style is to eliminate frizz and sculpt your curls, so use a defining cream like Kérastase Oleo-Curl Curl Definition Cream.

Photo: © Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

For a more sophisticated look, take a cue from Daisy Fuentes and try a soft curl. Smooth roots and brushed-through curls give her a plush look, but enhanced volume helps keep it from looking too “done.” Healthy, hydrated hair is the secret behind this look, so try a moisturizing leave-in treatment that also infuses hair with extra volume and defines curls. We like: Rene Furterer Acanthe Curl Enhancing Leave-In Fluid.

Straight Hair

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Straight hair doesn’t have to be boring–check out Ashley Greene‘s super-sexy strands. A deep side part, subtle volume and a whole lot of shine give straight hair a hip, trendy vibe. Use a lightweight serum like Kim Vo Perfect Polish Dry Serum to add shine and eliminate frizz.

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

One of the best things about straight hair is its versatility. Here, Stacy Keibler shows off just one of the many updos you can create with sleek strands. We love her soft and loose bun as it gives off a feel of carefree elegance that’s ideal in the warm summer months. A good, flexible hold hairspray is a necessity for this look to keep hair in place without looking sticky or stiff. We like: Blow Blow Out Serious Non-Stick Hair Spray.

Wavy Hair

Photo: © Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Is there anything more quintessentially summer than loose, wavy hair? Sarah Jessica Parker has the right idea with her smooth, sultry waves. To get the same effect, use plenty of frizz-controlling cream like Davines Momo Moisturizing Anti Frizz Protective Fluid to keep those pesky fly-aways and hairstyle-wrecking humidity at bay.

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wavy girls have the good fortune of having amazing natural texture that makes feminine updos like Scarlett Johansson‘s here look effortlessly gorgeous. Make the most of that natural texture by spraying hair with a spray wax like Redken Wax Blast 10 (available in July) and raking fingers through hair to define and separate your strands. Throw hair up into a messy bun and you’ve got an easy style that’s great for a night out.