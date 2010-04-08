Spring’s Hottest (And Easiest!) New Hairstyle

Photos: © Getty Images

There’s something about spring that makes us want to shake up our beauty routine. If you’re tired of your usual hairstyle but don’t want to commit to a big change, why not switch thing up with a diagonal part like Sandra Bullock or Jennifer Aniston? It’s super-chic and oh-so-simple to do! Our friends at Hollywood Life got the scoop from Sandra’s stylist on how to create this fresh new ‘do.

Sometimes we all want to try a little something different with our hair without making a drastic change. That’s why I love the new diagonal side part trend. It’s a subtle, yet really pretty way to spice up your look. Sandra Bullock sported this look while accepting her Oscar and Jennifer Aniston recently wore it while in Germany promoting The Bounty Hunter. Celebrity hair stylist Adir Abergel, who created Sandra’s Oscars ‘do has a trick to finding the right, deep side part for you. “Follow the arch of your brow to choose where to part your hair,” he says. Then, comb the part into a diagonal in the opposite direction. It’s super easy and everyone can pull it off.

– Marta Topran