Celebrity Hairstyles Fall 2014: Take These Ideas to the Salon

We’re officially in the swing of fall, which means that hair makeovers should be happening soon. Whether you choose to go darker, lighter, shorter, or with a different texture, now’s the time to play around with your look. The best source of inspiration? Celebrity hairstyles, of course, and fall 2014 brought some seriously good celebrity styles.
From Taylor Swift’s long bob to Emma Stone’s short chop, we’ve pulled together some of the best celebrity hairstyles for fall 2014 that you can take directly into the salon. Take a look at our favorites and tell us which celebrity hairstyle you’ll be trying this fall!
Taylor Swift's hairstyle is perfect for one huge reason: The length and cut look good with both curled and straight hair. Here, with curled hair, she has a more done-up vibe, while with straight hair she looks incredibly polished. Either way, the hairstyle is a winner.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lucy Hale's long, shiny waves may be classic, but that doesn't make them boring! Whether you keep your hair one color or you go for a sombre look, this style is perfect for fall.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Halle Berry's choppy bob is one of the freshest cuts we've seen in a while. WIth a length just past her chin and enough movement and body for tons of fun, it's a cut that works well on just about everyone.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Selena Gomez's sleek layers and deep side part make for a dramatic hairstyle any lady can rock.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rose Byrne's sleek, short style screams class. It's chic enough to belong on the red carpet and simple enough to work in every day life, too.
Photo:
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union's long layers have just enough wave to keep the body without going overboard. We love her hairstyle!
Photo:
Mychal Watts/WireImage
Emma Stone's short bob hits at just the right length below her chin while her side bangs are the perfect way to amp up the look.
Photo:
Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
Suki Waterhouse has the perfect style for girls who think they may want bangs but aren't quite sure about a blunt cut. Part your hair in the middle and straighten the lengths, then part your bangs for this look.
Photo:
David M. Benett/WireImage
Karlie Kloss may be transitioning out of her noteable shorter style, but her hairstyle has grown into a gorgeous medium length with some side bangs that perfectly frame her face.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for CHANEL
Whitney Port's wavy lob is quite possibly the trendiest cut right now, and she's proof that it looks amazing.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage