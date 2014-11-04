Celebrity Hairstyles Fall 2014: Take These Ideas to the Salon

We’re officially in the swing of fall, which means that hair makeovers should be happening soon. Whether you choose to go darker, lighter, shorter, or with a different texture, now’s the time to play around with your look. The best source of inspiration? Celebrity hairstyles, of course, and fall 2014 brought some seriously good celebrity styles.

From Taylor Swift’s long bob to Emma Stone’s short chop, we’ve pulled together some of the best celebrity hairstyles for fall 2014 that you can take directly into the salon. Take a look at our favorites and tell us which celebrity hairstyle you’ll be trying this fall!

