Celebrity Hairstyle Trend: Sloppy Side Buns

Side swept hairstyles are all the rage now–mostly thanks to this 80’s moment we’re having–but here’s an off-to-one-side style that looks more classic. The deep side part and rippling waves along one side of the face give it an Old Hollywood vibe, but the rumpled “I didn’t really make an effort” texture brings it into 2009 and beyond. To get the look, apply a curl-enhancing spray to damp hair, blowdry you hair any which way, then pull out a curling iron to create defined curls in front and a few more in the back–no need to be meticulous because you’re just going to shake it all up anyway. Gather hair into a low side ponytail, use a hair-matching elastic to secure in place. Bunch up the tail and pin in place.



Left: Zoe Saldana Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty. Right: Scarlet Johansson Photo: Junko Kimura/Getty

Zoe Saldana’s to-the-side updo grazes her neckline at the 16th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute. Scarlet Johansson‘s side bun is pinned up at chin level at the Moet & Chandon Tribute To Cinema.