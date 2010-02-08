Would You Dare Wear A Pixie?

Before -circa February 2009

Photo: © Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. After- circa December 2009

Photo: © Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Looking for a way to make a dramatic hair statement in the new year? Why not try a pixie! The super short style is definitely an attention-getter, something the always stunning Halle Berry knows all too well. The gorgeous star recently lopped off her locks in favor of a chic crop. To find out if the style is right for you, we asked Tresemmé celebrity stylist Mara Roszak for her tips on taking the pixie plunge. Read on to see if you’re a prime candidate for this bold and beautiful hairstyle.

Know your face shape. Not every face shape can pull off this look. “A pixie looks best on a delicate face because it really emphasizes your facial features,” says Roszak. If your face is very square or round, a crop will only act to enhance its width and any sharp angles or puffy areas, drawing attention to features you may not want to exaggerate. If your face is oval- or heart-shaped, you’re in the clear. Not sure what your face shape is? Take our face shape quiz to find out.

Do a test run. For many women, their long locks can serve as a security blanket, letting them hide their faces when they’re feeling self-conscious or moody. Once that hair is gone, so is that so-called security and it won’t be growing back anytime soon. “It’s very freeing and fun to have a short cut like this, you just have to be ready,” says Roszak. To see if you can handle it, she suggests pulling your hair off your face for a few days in a row. If you’re comfortable with that, then you can handle a cropped cut.

Take small steps. If you’re still a little wary, consider following Halle’s example: Instead of chopping her hair off all at once, she had her stylist cut her hair into a short bob, then waited a month before she opted for the crop. “It’s a big decision to make. Sometimes it’s better to ease into a big change, especially if you are going from long to super short,” says Roszak. “Making sure you are ready for a change is key,” she says. If you do decide to go for the extreme all-at-once chop, consider donating your hair to a charity like Locks Of Love, so you can help support a great cause as you unveil a whole new you.

So how about it, would you dare to wear a pixie?