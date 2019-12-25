Nostalgia Was the Celebrity Hair Trend I Didn’t Expect This Year

Scroll To See More Images

It’s a new year—a new decade—and you know what that means. It’s time to look back at the past 365 days and see what we’ve learned. In terms of celebrity hair trends for 2019, nostalgic styles reigned supreme. The biggest celebs, influencers and musicians borrowed from years past and put a modern spin on space buns, pixies, bobs and even a mullet or two. Because everything old is new again and trends just end up coming back around. That’s a great thing as you’ll see from these killer looks.

For 2020, it’s possible celebrities will start pulling from early-2000s trends even more. The ’90s have had a major resurgence so it would make sense the next decade would come back around. It’s already started in fashion (praying for no low-rise jeans, though) and beauty trends are sure to be next. Chunky highlights, thin brows (the horror) and super-straight hair was hugely popular at the time. Before these come back, let’s take a look at some of our favorite nostalgic hair looks from 2019.

Keke Palmer

Hairstylist Kahh Spence called this flipped-out wig “’60s glam” on Instagram. We’re loving the way he brought it into 2019/2020 with a sparkly hair clip.

Sophie Turner

This ’70s-inspired half-up ponytail was created by hairstylist Christian Wood. He gave Turner ultra-smooth hair with curled-under ends.

Amandla Stenberg

At the 2019 Oscars, Stenberg rocked a low bun with side-swept finger waves, with each wave actually a row of micro-braids. She really made the throwback style her own.

Beyoncé

At the Lion King world premiere in Los Angeles, Beyoncé slayed a 1920s-era pin curl and cornrows in a wavy pattern. The performer wore a few fan-favorite braided hairstyles throughout the year and we have a feeling she will into 2020, too.

Billie Eilish

Leave it to one of the coolest 18-year-olds around to bring back the mullet. She wasn’t alive the first time it came around, after all. Eilish made it her own by adding bright green roots.

Cardi B

At a Hustlers photocall in Los Angeles, the rapper/actress pulled together a few throwback styles all in one: midnight-blue Bantu knots, sideswept bangs, and a ’60s hair flip.

Kerry Washington

At the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year, Washington tried a vintage pixie with tons of fullness and sideswept bangs.

Lady Gaga

At the 2019 Oscars, Gaga tried out a structured updo with a French twist to put a Little Monster spin on Old Hollywood glam.

Lizzo

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Lizzo’s beehive should have taken home an award for Best Throwback Hair. Hairstylist Shelby Swain was inspired by both Brigitte Bardot and Peg Bundy.

Lizzo

Lizzo switched it up for the 2019 American Music Awards going with an I Dream of Jeannie-style high ponytail with tons of flips.

Kim Kardashian

It’s no secret Kardashian channels Cher whenever she can and this ultra-long, super-straight style screams the 1970s.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

One of the biggest hair trends in the past few months has been the curled-under bob, taken in part from the ’90s. That’s sure to continue into 2020, as well.