Our Favorite Celebrity Hair Transformations to Inspire You

Whether it’s our own or someone else’s, we love a good hair makeover. A new cut, a new color, even a new way to part our hair can make our features stand out, frame our face in a stellar new way, and even boost our confidence. And since change, both small and large, can be a little scary, we’re always impressed when we see someone treat her strands to a bold new look. That’s why we looked to Hollywood for some hair inspiration.

From daring pixie cuts, to edgy color changes, we chose some of our favorite celebrity tress transformations. Take a look above and tell us which ones you love best!

More From Beauty High:

Taylor Swift Joins the Short Hair Club With a Bob Haircut

Why Beyonce, Miley and Lorde Are the Most Influential People at Fashion Week

Hairstyles For Fine Hair: 8 Looks That Really Work