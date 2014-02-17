Our Favorite Celebrity Hair Transformations to Inspire You

Whether it’s our own or someone else’s, we love a good hair makeover. A new cut, a new color, even a new way to part our hair can make our features stand out, frame our face in a stellar new way, and even boost our confidence. And since change, both small and large, can be a little scary, we’re always impressed when we see someone treat her strands to a bold new look. That’s why we looked to Hollywood for some hair inspiration.
From daring pixie cuts, to edgy color changes, we chose some of our favorite celebrity tress transformations. Take a look above and tell us which ones you love best!
Camilla Belle took a leap with these blunt bangs, and while we can’t say it’s our favorite look, we dig the fact that she tried something new and different.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LACMA
We love that the actress ditched her bangs look for this flirty, side parted bob—the perfect complement to her cateye and flawless complexion.
Photo:
David Buchan/Getty Images
Hilary Rhoda’s long, flowing locks are gorgeous—from the rich color to the side-swept part.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Estee Lauder
The model recently debuted a much shorter ‘do, and we’re kind of obsessed with her choppy, not-too-perfect bob.
Photo:
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
We can always count on Jessica Alba for a fresh-from-the-beach wavy hairstyle (and the perfect ombré to match), and this one didn’t disappoint.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Tory Burch
The actress and author got in on the long bob trend recently, and we’re really digging the departure from her signature longer strands.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We give Ciara snaps for going with an different, cool, edgy, and face-framing bob a few months ago.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP
We couldn’t have been more in love with how the singer’s bob has grown out into a romantic, gorgeous look. Also, her hair color perfectly complements her complexion (and her dress!) and made this one of our favorite beauty looks from this year’s Grammy’s.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kate Mara is basically the epitome of cool sophistication with this shoulder-length, super straight, medium-hued look.
Photo:
D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Edgier, shorter, blonder: the combination that makes Kate Mara’s most recent style—which has a 90s appeal to it—completely amazing.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Before she chopped half of it off, Karlie Kloss’s hair was shoulder-length and had a very relaxed, beachy quality to it.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
The model's short style looks effortlessly beautiful and frames her face in the prettiest way possible.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Leave it to Beyonce to keep us guessing again, and again, and again. In recent months, the superstar singer has debuted more enviable hairstyles than we would’ve thought possible—and it all started with this pixie cut.
Queen Bey put on a stellar performance at this year's Grammy's, and the sexy, tousled style she sported made her appearance even more memorable.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fast forward a few days, and the "Drunk in Love" singer has already moved on to a gorgeous new 'do: long, sexy strands with just the right amount of wave.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV
Here, Emma Roberts nails the surfer chick look with her blonde, tousled, sideswept hair.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actress recently stepped out with a super sleek, super chic bob, and we’re loving the change.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
We like to think of Jennifer Lawrence’s tousled, long bob as foreshadowing for the pixie cut that was to come.
Photo:
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Ever the favorite funny girl, J-Law gained even more cool-girl points when she cropped her hair into a super stylish pixie, and we absolutely love how it’s grown out since then.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images