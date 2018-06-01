StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far)

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Even though the New-Year-time-to-make-a-change window has closed, we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for every new celebrity hair switch-up that’s come our way. And now that we’re six months into 2018, it’s time to take a look back at some of our favorite new styles, colors, and cuts.

MORE: The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

Here’s a list of the most dramatic, flattering, and jaw-dropping celebrity hair makeovers. Swipe through to see Shailene Woodley with pitch-black hair, Naomi Campbell with a pixie cut, and many, many more top-notch hair alterations.

1 of 44
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Rita Ora Blonde Hair
Rita Ora

Before: Ora rocked her signature blonde waves in May.

Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora

After: The star went fiery with an orange hue in June.

Photo: Instagram/@ritaora
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Dua Lipa Long Hair
Dua Lipa

Before: In February, the singer posed with collarbone-length locks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Dua Lipa Bob
Dua Lipa

After: She went for a short, deep-side part bob in May.

Photo: Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg

Before: Long blue braids graced the actress's head in January.

Photo: Instagram/@amandlastenberg
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Amandla Stenberg Curly Flattop
Amandla Stenberg

After: In March she changed it up for a natural curly flat-top.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Daisy Ridley Blonde Hair
Daisy Ridley

Before: Ridley ditched her brown hue for blonde in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Daisy Ridley Red Hair
Daisy Ridley

After: But it didn't last long when the actress dyed it to red in March.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Danai Gurira Bald
Danai Gurira

Before: Guirira made a huge statement when she kept her bald head after "Black Panther" in March.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Danai Gurira Hair
Danai Gurira

After: Yet only a month later, the actress showed off her natural hair in this top coif.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Jeannie Mai Long Hair
Jeannie Mai

Before: Mai rocked her classic look of long brown waves with a side part in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Jeannie Mai Bob With Bangs
Jeannie Mai

After: She switched things up fast only one day later with this bob-and-bang-wig combo.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Marion Cotillard Long Blonde Hair
Marion Cotillard

Before: Cotillard dyed her brown hair platinum blonde in January but kept the length.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Marion Cotillard Blonde Bob
Marion Cotillard

After: However, in May, she chopped a good chunk off and stepped out with this bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Naomi Campbell Long Straight Hair
Naomi Campbell

Before: In March, Campbell wore her signature slicked long hair with a defined middle part.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Naomi Campbell Pixie Cut
Naomi Campbell

After: We couldn't believe it when she stepped out with this pixie wig in April, making us wish it were real.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Ruby Rose Dark Brown Hair
Ruby Rose

Before: The actress was known for her dark brown hair constantly being pushed to the side with a deep side part as seen here in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Ruby Rose Brown Highlights in Hair
Ruby Rose

After: In May, though, she switched things up with blonde and chocolate highlights and let her hair stay on the forehead.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Saoirse Ronan Long Hair
Saoirse Ronan

Before: Ronan kept things simple with a grown-out lob in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Saoirse Ronan Blunt Bob
Saoirse Ronan

After: Come March, the actress made a major chop and debuted this blunt bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Naomie Harris Long Curly Hair
Naomie Harris

Before: After wearing locs and braids for a while, Harris went natural with long, big curls in February.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Naomie Harris Bob
Naomie Harris

After: The length and curl didn't stay long, though, as seen in April with a short and sleek bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Shailene Woodley Blonde Hair
Shailene Woodley

Before: In January, Woodley had blonde hair with her natural roots showing at the top.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Shailene Woodley Black Hair and Bangs
Shailene Woodley

After: In May, Woodley decided to take the color of her roots all over and add in blunt bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Zendaya Short Brown Hair
Zendaya

Before: The actress went Jackie O with her short, curled brown tresses in May.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Zendaya Red Bob and Bangs
Zendaya

After: Four days later she stepped out with this new red color and bangs that aren't a wig.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Ashley Graham Long Hair
Ashley Graham

Before: The model let her long hair hang in waves in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Ashley Graham Lob
Ashley Graham

After: Right before the Met Gala in May, Graham chopped her hair into this power bob.

Photo: Getty Images
Jordyn Woods

Before: Woods oscillates between blonde and black but always keeps her length, as seen here in April.

Photo: Instagram/@jordynwoods
Jordyn Woods

After: But a few days later, she switched up and went with box braids, a style we rarely see on the model.

Photo: Instagram/@jordynwoods
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Iskra Lawrence Blonde Hair
Iskra Lawrence

Before: In April, Lawrence stepped out with her classic platinum blonde hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Iskra Lawrence Rose Gold Hair
Iskra Lawrence

After: In May she transitioned to a rose-gold hue; a change no one saw coming.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Constance Wu Black Hair
Constance Wu

Before: Wu side-parted her signature black tresses in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Constance Wu Pink Hair
Constance Wu

After: In February, though, she debuted pink locks with a powerful middle part.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Teyana Taylor Long Black Hair
Teyana Taylor

Before: Taylor gathered her long black hair at the top of her head in February.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Teyana Taylor Blonde Pixie
Teyana Taylor

After: Since talking about going platinum for so long and trying many wigs, Taylor finally dyed her own hair in March.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez

Before: Gomez styled her short hair with messy waves in March.

Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez
Selena Gomez

After: Come April, the singer got a subtle undercut to emphasize change.

Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Julianne Hough Blonde Hair
Julianne Hough

Before: In December 2017, Hough posed with her classic platinum blonde hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Julianne Hough Red Hair
Julianne Hough

After: But in March, she changed up her hue for this auburn red.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Jennifer Lopez Long Hair
Jennifer Lopez

Before: In May, Lopez stunned with her signature long blonde locks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Jennifer Lopez Short Hair
Jennifer Lopez

After: Just a week later, she stepped out with this ever-current lob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Hailey Baldwin Blonde Hair
Hailey Baldwin

Before: Baldwin gave her blonde hair a deep side part in April.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far) | Hailey Baldwin Pink Hair
Hailey Baldwin

After: But in May she went from blonde to this fairy-tale pink.

Photo: Getty Images

