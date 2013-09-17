Celebrity Hair Color Inspiration for the Fall Season

Leaves are falling, apples are back in season and you find yourself not being able to get through a morning unless you’ve gotten a hot latte. This only means one thing: fall is here. Besides breaking out the sweaters and boots, we figured you may need some inspiration for a new hair color this season.

What better way to change up your look than to spruce up your hair color? To help with the transition, we looked to celebrities for the best fall hair color inspirations. Take a look at our picks for amazing hair autumn hair colors above, and tell us which color you’ll be rocking this fall in the comments below.

