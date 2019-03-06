The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double-Take

Scroll To See More Images
The best kind of transformations are the ones that make you say, “is that you?!” And when it comes to hair color, we’re looking for that same reaction, plus an audible gasp and “yas!” to confirm that the new look is indeed, a double-take worthy makeover. I’ve had my fair share of dye jobs, including platinum blonde and my personal favorite lavender. And though I’ve since traded in my love for neon colors for the health of my naturally brown strands, there are still a slew of celebrity hair color changes that still make me want to take the plunge.
And in the aftermath of another award season, there’s plenty of inspiration. I’m still thinking about the powder blue top knot Lady Gaga wore to match her sweeping Golden Globes gown. Oh, and don’t even get me started on the effortless beauty that is Charlize Theron with a chocolate brown bob or Ashley Tisdale with millennial pink beach waves. The best part of these types of makeovers is that we’ve only just begun. I’m 100 percent positive this year will deliver the type of before-and-afters that’ll send me completely over the edge and into the arms of a colorist. But for now, these are the celebrity hair color transformations we’re loving so far.
Before: Emma Roberts
After: Emma Roberts
Before: Ashley Tisdale
After: Ashley Tisdale
Before: Katherine Langford
After: Katherine Langford
Before: Hilary Duff
After: Hilary Duff
Before: Iskra Lawrence
After: Iskra Lawrence
Before: Priyanka Chopra
View this post on Instagram
With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."
After: Priyanka Chopra
Before: Ruby Rose
After: Ruby Rose
Before: Emma Roberts
After: Emma Roberts