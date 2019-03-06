The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double-Take

Scroll To See More Images

The best kind of transformations are the ones that make you say, “is that you?!” And when it comes to hair color, we’re looking for that same reaction, plus an audible gasp and “yas!” to confirm that the new look is indeed, a double-take worthy makeover. I’ve had my fair share of dye jobs, including platinum blonde and my personal favorite lavender. And though I’ve since traded in my love for neon colors for the health of my naturally brown strands, there are still a slew of celebrity hair color changes that still make me want to take the plunge.

And in the aftermath of another award season, there’s plenty of inspiration. I’m still thinking about the powder blue top knot Lady Gaga wore to match her sweeping Golden Globes gown. Oh, and don’t even get me started on the effortless beauty that is Charlize Theron with a chocolate brown bob or Ashley Tisdale with millennial pink beach waves. The best part of these types of makeovers is that we’ve only just begun. I’m 100 percent positive this year will deliver the type of before-and-afters that’ll send me completely over the edge and into the arms of a colorist. But for now, these are the celebrity hair color transformations we’re loving so far.

Before: Emma Roberts

After: Emma Roberts

Before: Ashley Tisdale

After: Ashley Tisdale

Before: Katherine Langford

After: Katherine Langford

Before: Hilary Duff

After: Hilary Duff

Before: Iskra Lawrence

After: Iskra Lawrence

Before: Priyanka Chopra

After: Priyanka Chopra

Before: Ruby Rose

After: Ruby Rose

Before: Emma Roberts

After: Emma Roberts