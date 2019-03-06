StyleCaster
The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double-Take

by
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Candace Napier.

The best kind of transformations are the ones that make you say, “is that you?!” And when it comes to hair color, we’re looking for that same reaction, plus an audible gasp and “yas!” to confirm that the new look is indeed, a double-take worthy makeover. I’ve had my fair share of dye jobs, including platinum blonde and my personal favorite lavender. And though I’ve since traded in my love for neon colors for the health of my naturally brown strands, there are still a slew of celebrity hair color changes that still make me want to take the plunge.

And in the aftermath of another award season, there’s plenty of inspiration. I’m still thinking about the powder blue top knot Lady Gaga wore to match her sweeping Golden Globes gown. Oh, and don’t even get me started on the effortless beauty that is Charlize Theron with a chocolate brown bob or Ashley Tisdale with millennial pink beach waves. The best part of these types of makeovers is that we’ve only just begun. I’m 100 percent positive this year will deliver the type of before-and-afters that’ll send me completely over the edge and into the arms of a colorist. But for now, these are the celebrity hair color transformations we’re loving so far.

emma stone 1 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA.

Before: Emma Roberts

emma stone 2 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

After: Emma Roberts

ashley tisdale 1 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

Before: Ashley Tisdale

ashley tisdale 2 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.

After: Ashley Tisdale

katherine langford 1 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

Before: Katherine Langford

View this post on Instagram

She (red)y 💇💁

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on

After: Katherine Langford

hilary duff 1 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Manny Carabel/WireImage.

Before: Hilary Duff

hilary duff 2 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Paul Archuleta/GC Images.

After: Hilary Duff

iskra lawrence 1 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Before: Iskra Lawrence

iskra lawrence 2 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Aerie.

After: Iskra Lawrence

priyanka chopra 1 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

Before: Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram

With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

After: Priyanka Chopra

ruby rose 1 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images.

Before: Ruby Rose

View this post on Instagram

Alias: Violet moon

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

After: Ruby Rose

 

shutterstock 206980744 e1550766913883 The 2019 Celebrity Hair Color Changes That Made Us Do a Double Take

Shutterstock.

Before: Emma Roberts

View this post on Instagram

Back to basics 💇🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

After: Emma Roberts

 

