36 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Accessorize Your Hair

36 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Accessorize Your Hair

36 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Accessorize Your Hair
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1. James Devaney/FilmMagic. Design: Allison Kahler.

We’re not sure what it is about the holidays, but it definitely invigorates our hair routine. All of a sudden, we get bored with that same topknot or wash-and-go we’ve been wearing all summer and want to up the ante with a new style worthy of flaunting at those obligatory office parties and ugly-sweater soirees.

Naturally, the first thing we’ll reach for is a hat. Not only because there’s a slew of different styles to choose from, but duh: They’re also a stylish way to keep warm and disguise a hairdo gone wrong. This season, we’re not sticking with the boring and basic.

Instead, we’re challenging ourselves and stepping outside the comfort zone by embracing all sorts of bling, baubles and much more. And per usual, we’re starting our inspo search with a healthy helping of red-carpet looks. See them all ahead.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

Googly-eyed space buns at a December 2016 Hidden Figures event.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron

A classic bow at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

An epic sideswept hat at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan

A bejeweled top knot at the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

A headpiece fit for a queen at the 2018 Oscars.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Cardi B.
Cardi B

Tiny bits of bling at Power 105.1's 2018 Powerhouse concert.

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

Golden wire at a December 2016 screening of  Hidden Figures.

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Flowers in waves at the 2018 New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

A ponytail with oversized scrunchie at the Whitney Museum's 2018 Annual Gala and Studio Party.

Photo: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

An overflow of bobby pins at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival premiere of The Hate U Give.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Serena Williams
Serena Williams

A deconstructed ponytail at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

A low bun with bling at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Rihanna
Rihanna

Golden baubles at Black Girls Rock! 2016.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

A floral updo at the September 2017 New York premiere of Mother!.

Photo: James Devaney/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

Pigtails with bows at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival premiere of Galveston.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Zendaya
Zendaya

A baby-blue headband at the May 2018 Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Amber Heard
Amber Heard

Foil accents at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

A floral fascinator at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks

Vertical silver at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

A simple but stunning black headband at the July 2017 European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz

An oversized bow at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Lily Collins
Lily Collins

A towering headband at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

A fiery red and black headpiece at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Lana del Rey
Lana del Rey

A headband with wings at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

A chain-link headpiece at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke

An ornate crown at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

A waist-length headband at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Kate Mara
Kate Mara

Exposed bobby pins at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Gold rings at the 2018 Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Accessories Council.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore

A barbwire scrunchie at the February 2017 premiere of Santa Clarita Diet.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

A golden topknot at a 2016 ASPCA Benefit.

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | St. Vincent
St. Vincent

Black flowers at the 2018 Oscars.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

A wired updo at the 2018 Oscars.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Andra Day
Andra Day

A flower-heavy ponytail at the 2018 Oscars.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks | Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

Silver foil at the 2018 Oscars.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity-Approved Hair Accessory Looks |
Solange

Exposed snap clips at the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

