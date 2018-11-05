36 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Accessorize Your Hair

We’re not sure what it is about the holidays, but it definitely invigorates our hair routine. All of a sudden, we get bored with that same topknot or wash-and-go we’ve been wearing all summer and want to up the ante with a new style worthy of flaunting at those obligatory office parties and ugly-sweater soirees.

Naturally, the first thing we’ll reach for is a hat. Not only because there’s a slew of different styles to choose from, but duh: They’re also a stylish way to keep warm and disguise a hairdo gone wrong. This season, we’re not sticking with the boring and basic.

Instead, we’re challenging ourselves and stepping outside the comfort zone by embracing all sorts of bling, baubles and much more. And per usual, we’re starting our inspo search with a healthy helping of red-carpet looks. See them all ahead.