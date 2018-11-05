36 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Accessorize Your Hair

We’re not sure what it is about the holidays, but it definitely invigorates our hair routine. All of a sudden, we get bored with that same topknot or wash-and-go we’ve been wearing all summer and want to up the ante with a new style worthy of flaunting at those obligatory office parties and ugly-sweater soirees.
Naturally, the first thing we’ll reach for is a hat. Not only because there’s a slew of different styles to choose from, but duh: They’re also a stylish way to keep warm and disguise a hairdo gone wrong. This season, we’re not sticking with the boring and basic.
Instead, we’re challenging ourselves and stepping outside the comfort zone by embracing all sorts of bling, baubles and much more. And per usual, we’re starting our inspo search with a healthy helping of red-carpet looks. See them all ahead.
Janelle Monáe
Googly-eyed space buns at a December 2016 Hidden Figures event.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
Dove Cameron
A classic bow at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Beyoncé
An epic sideswept hat at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS.
Saoirse Ronan
A bejeweled top knot at the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images.
Tiffany Haddish
A headpiece fit for a queen at the 2018 Oscars.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.
Cardi B
Tiny bits of bling at Power 105.1's 2018 Powerhouse concert.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1.
Janelle Monáe
Golden wire at a December 2016 screening of Hidden Figures.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images.
Emma Stone
Flowers in waves at the 2018 New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin
A ponytail with oversized scrunchie at the Whitney Museum's 2018 Annual Gala and Studio Party.
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Amandla Stenberg
An overflow of bobby pins at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival premiere of The Hate U Give.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
Serena Williams
A deconstructed ponytail at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour.
Jessica Biel
A low bun with bling at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Rihanna
Golden baubles at Black Girls Rock! 2016.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Jennifer Lawrence
A floral updo at the September 2017 New York premiere of Mother!.
James Devaney/FilmMagic.
Elle Fanning
Pigtails with bows at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival premiere of Galveston.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Zendaya
A baby-blue headband at the May 2018 Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Amber Heard
Foil accents at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Yara Shahidi
A floral fascinator at the 2018 Met Gala.
Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.
Danielle Brooks
Vertical silver at the 2017 SAG Awards.
John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine.
Cara Delevingne
A simple but stunning black headband at the July 2017 European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.
Zoë Kravitz
An oversized bow at the 2018 Met Gala.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Lily Collins
A towering headband at the 2018 Met Gala.
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.
Nicki Minaj
A fiery red and black headpiece at the 2018 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage.
Lana del Rey
A headband with wings at the 2018 Met Gala.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Olivia Munn
A chain-link headpiece at the 2018 Met Gala.
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.
Emilia Clarke
An ornate crown at the 2018 Met Gala.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post.
Bella Hadid
A waist-length headband at the 2018 Met Gala.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post.
Kate Mara
Exposed bobby pins at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Lupita Nyong'o
Gold rings at the 2018 Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Accessories Council.
Drew Barrymore
A barbwire scrunchie at the February 2017 premiere of Santa Clarita Diet.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Sarah Hyland
A golden topknot at a 2016 ASPCA Benefit.
JB Lacroix/WireImage.
St. Vincent
Black flowers at the 2018 Oscars.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Lupita Nyong'o
A wired updo at the 2018 Oscars.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Andra Day
A flower-heavy ponytail at the 2018 Oscars.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Danai Gurira
Silver foil at the 2018 Oscars.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Solange
Exposed snap clips at the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.