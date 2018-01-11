7 Genius Celebrity-Approved Beauty Hacks for Faking Glowing Skin

Maintaining radiant, glowing skin is a full-time job. As hard as we try and as many skin-care products as we incorporate into our daily routine, making our skin look red-carpet-luminous sometimes seems like an impossible task. That’s where hacks come in, because after endless attempts at glowing skin, there comes a time to put down the La Mer and reach for the second-best option: instructions on how to fake it.

Despite the high-end skin-care products lining their vanities and dermatologists on speed dial, even celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Zendaya are known to hack the beauty system for the sake of glowing, luminous skin. Check out these celebrity-approved hacks for faking glowing skin, from the kitchen ingredient a Victoria’s Secret model slathers on her body to the drugstore lip balm Zendaya rubs on her face, ahead.