7 Genius Celebrity-Approved Beauty Hacks for Faking Glowing Skin

Maintaining radiant, glowing skin is a full-time job. As hard as we try and as many skin-care products as we incorporate into our daily routine, making our skin look red-carpet-luminous sometimes seems like an impossible task. That’s where hacks come in, because after endless attempts at glowing skin, there comes a time to put down the La Mer and reach for the second-best option: instructions on how to fake it.
Despite the high-end skin-care products lining their vanities and dermatologists on speed dial, even celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Zendaya are known to hack the beauty system for the sake of glowing, luminous skin. Check out these celebrity-approved hacks for faking glowing skin, from the kitchen ingredient a Victoria’s Secret model slathers on her body to the drugstore lip balm Zendaya rubs on her face, ahead.
Zendaya — Put Aquaphor on Your Cheekbones
To fake her signature dewy skin, Zendaya reaches for a surprising drugstore product: Aquaphor. The actress dabs the product, which is usually used to quench dry lips and cuticles, on her cheekbones and on the bridge of her nose. She considers the trick a "magic step" in her makeup routine, which she shared in a video on her YouTube channel.
Though she touts the product for giving her a natural-looking sweat, she doesn't recommend it for people who have naturally very oily skin. “It’s like sweat, but it’s not,” she said. “If you tend to get a shiny nose, don’t do this.”
Yara Shahidi — Use Lipstick as Blush
In the same vein as using lip products on your face, Yara Shahidi uses lipstick as blush to acquire a natural-looking glow. The actress was taught the trick by her makeup artist, Emily Cheng, who shared the hack in an interview with Us Weekly.
Cheng told the magazine that for Shahidi's apricot-glazed Teen Choice Awards look in 2017, she applied a dot of caramel-burgundy lipstick on her cheeks before blending it in with a foundation brush. The lipstick added a dewier glow than Shahidi could've accomplished with simple blush.
Chrissy Teigen — Put Moisturizer Over Your Makeup
To fake glowing skin, Chrissy Teigen goes against the rules by applying moisturizer on her face after she does her makeup. The model's makeup artist, Mary Phillips, explained the hack an interview with InStyle, in which she revealed that she often takes a pump of moisturizer and blends it into the top of her clients' cheekbones after their makeup has set. Phillips claims that the moisturizer acts as a more natural-looking highlighter that makes your skin look more radiant than it is.
“It’s my highlighting hack; I lightly buff a brush over the high points of face; it's one of my ultimate glow tips,” Phillips said.
Kim Kardashian — Apply Highlighter on Your Forehead
Kim Kardashian is the queen of highlighter, so naturally, she would know how to use the product to make her skin look luminous and awake on dull days. To fake glowing skin, the reality star applies highlighter on her forehead, right above her eyebrows, which gives the illusion that she's glowing from within.
Her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed the hack in an interview with The Sun. "Apply highlighter on your forehead above the eyebrows to make the skin look like it's really glowing from within," he said.
Georgia Fowler — Use Olive Oil
After years in front of the camera, Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler picked up a clever hack to fake glowing skin fast. She uses olive oil, which she's typically sprayed down in before photo shoots. However, given the ingredient's richness, she doesn't recommend it for everyday use. Instead, if you're looking to fake a glow on a daily basis, Fowler touts Pond's Cold Cream.
"If you want shiny skin on your body, you can use Pond's cold cream, and it gives an amazing glow, or on shoots they use olive oil spray, but I wouldn’t recommend that." Fowler told Marie Claire Australia.
Victoria Beckham — Mix Self Tanner with Coconut Oil
To make her tanner look, well, a little less like tanner and more like her skin tone, Victoria Beckham mixes the product with coconut oil and slathers the concoction on her body. Not only does it make the tanner last longer, but it also gives her skin a glow that it might not have naturally.
"When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil—the same you use to cook with—and cover my entire body with it," she told Into the Gloss. "I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the color. And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in."
Jasmine Sanders — Use a Hydrating Mist
Given that her Instagram handle is Golden Barbie, Jasmine Sanders knows a thing or two about making her skin glow. Similar to Teigen's advice, Sanders recommends spritzing on a hydrating mist (she uses MAC's Mineralize Charged Water) over your makeup to give your skin an extra oomph of moisture. The mist not only hydrates your skin (which helps in acquiring a long-lasting glow) but it also instantly freshens up your face and rids it of any dullness.
“When I’m done putting on my makeup, I like to use MAC’s face spray that has glitter in it,” Sanders told Allure. “Any time I do my makeup—even if it’s a touch of concealer—I always use that spray. I feel like it just rehydrates you.”