17 Glitzy Celebrity Glitter Makeup Looks That Embody the Holidays

If red lipstick is the reigning makeup product of choice for the holidays, glitter makeup comes in at a very close second. Sure, it can be messy and sometimes difficult to apply, but the end results are usually well worth the work and frustration it took to get there.

Plus, when our day-to-day schedules extend into gift exchanges with friends and gatherings with friends and family, it’s guaranteed that a camera will be in close proximity. In short: we want to be impossibly fresh-looking and Instagram-ready for surprise shots and organized group shots.

And though we realize that for some, getting all gussied up isn’t necessary for moments like these, we’re taking a moment to inspire those that feel otherwise and want to literally shine and shimmer. This year in particular has been a notable one for shimmer and glitter makeup, whether it’s Pat McGrath’s deeply-pigmented eyeshadow palettes, one of Bite Beauty’s astrology-inspired lipsticks or Fenty Beauty’s frosted holiday collection.

Minimalism is just as popular, but now it seems we have more choices than ever. We can keep it low-key and go bold, with plenty of options for both and everything in between. What remains is deciding exactly how to utilize these products, because while glitter and shimmer are standouts on their own, they can be manipulated to create more subtle looks as well.

Per usual, we find ourselves scrolling our Instagram feeds for the celebrity makeup artists who seem to always come up with new and creative ways to execute the type of looks that not grab everyone’s attention, but seem tailor-made for the holiday season too. Ahead are just a handful of moments we’re definitely saving for when we need motivation to get glitzy.

Gwen Stefani

The singer delivered holiday vibes in June when she sparkled in just a hint of gold shadow, paired with a thickly-drawn cat eye and her signature red lip.

Issa Rae

At this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, the Insecure star kept her hair pulled back so the silver liner along the upper and lower lash lines could really shine.

Jourdan Dunn

For the 2018 MTV EMAs, the supermodel not only covered her body in shimmer; she did the same for her eyelids too, creating a glittery smoky eye.

Katharine Langford

At the LA premiere of Love Simon, Langford’s black gown made for the perfect contrast underneath her bubblegum pink glitter eyeshadow and satin-finish, magenta lip.

Kristen Stewart

A highlight of the 2018 Cannes Festival is courtesy of Stewart, who opted for turquoise shadow to contrast her green eyes and popsicle pop-red lipstick at the amfAR Gala.

Lady Gaga

A star was truly born when the singer and actress’ got matchy-matchy in a silver gown and silver shadow/liner (with red lipstick) at the premiere of her film.

Lala Anthony

For VH1’s Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms event, the TV host and actress covered the inner corners of her eyes in gold shimmer and did the same for her middle part.

Letitia Wright

At this year’s Met Gala, the Black Panther star finished off her classic cat eye by topping it with bold and bright gold shadow.

Lupita Nyong’o

We love the actress’ take on gunmetal shimmer shadow and lipstick at the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

Margot Robbie

Robbie kept it simple, yet standout with celestial glitter on her lids and otherwise minimal makeup at the Australian premiere for Peter Rabbit.

Naomi Campbell

The iconic supermodel became one of the first celebs to wear Pat McGrath’s lip kits when she stepped out for the 2016 MTV VMAs.

Nicole Richie

Richie looked like money in a green ensemble and green glitter shadow at the 2017 REVOLVE Awards.

Priyanka Chopra

From her arms to her eyelids to her arms, the Indian beauty embodied glitter goals at the 2018 Met Gala.

Rihanna

The singer debuted her metallic, frosty holiday collection at an October 2018 event for her crazy-successful brand Fenty Beauty.

Rita Ora

To celebrate the launch of her long-awaited album Phoenix, the singer utilized a multi-colored glitter shadow and pink gloss for her makeup look.

Suki Waterhouse

It was all about the lower lash line at the 2016 premiere of Pride And Prejudice And Zombies, where the actress covered her under-eye area in glitter.

Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star really opened up her eyes by lining it with light blue shimmer shadow at the 2017 ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration.