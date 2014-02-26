Celebrity Fitness Secrets: 10 Stars Reveal the Fun Workouts They Swear By

By now, it feels like we made our health and fitness New Year’s resolutions about a lifetime ago. While we may have slipped up and splurged on the occasional heaven-sent macaron, or ditched our workout for a Netflix marathon, we’re still committed to making 2014 our fittest year yet. Just like we have inspiration boards both on Pinterest and in real life, we’ve also taken to creating FIT-spiration ones to keep us on track.
Part of a good workout is having a good time, and some of our favorite celebrities know the most fun ways to keep in shape. Above, we’ve rounded up 10 stars who’ve revealed their fitness secrets so that we can all get a little more fun into our routines!
Apart from having gorgeous skin and hair, "Girls" actress Allison Williams is also known for having a seriously svelte body. Her secret: fun (and effective!) group fitness classes. She recently shared the two components to her fitness routine with Shape Magazine: weekly SoulCycle and Core Fusion classes.
It’s no secret that dancer-turned-actress Julianne Hough is one fit lady. As she told Self magazine, she’s picked up running (despite being somewhat asthmatic) and turns TV time into a mini workout by exercising while she watches. Plus, based on this video of herself doing some impressive tumbling on a trampoline, it’s obvious that she has fun with her fitness.
She plays an athletic swimmer in "Pretty Little Liars," so it seems totally fitting that Shay Mitchell is also super active IRL, too. When it comes to fitness, the actress seems to do it all: she runs, dances, hikes, shadowboxes, takes cycling classes, and more—she’s even into rock climbing!
Nina Dobrev’s character on The Vampire Diaries may owe her strength to the supernatural, but the actress works hard for her health. According to Shape Magazine, her fitness formula includes surfing, hot yoga, total-body workouts with her trainer Steve Moyer (of The Moyer Method), and more.
One of the three beautiful models to grace this year’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit issue, Chrissy Teigen obviously keeps a very fit form. She balances the occasional fried chicken dinner with barre-based workouts at Physique 57.
For years now, we’ve envied Shakira’s toned bod as much as her killer dance floor moves, and as it turns out, dancing plays a big part in the making of her fit physique. The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” singer and new mom has always known how to shake it—we can always count on her to showcase her dancing skills in her music videos and onstage. Her most recent go-to for a sweat session? Zumba. The singer recently told Self magazine that she did Zumba both during and after her pregnancy.
Supermodel Bar Refaeli is without a doubt one of the world’s most beautiful women, and judging by her Instagram account, she also works hard on her fitness. No stranger to the post-workout selfie, she’s also posted pics of herself paddleboarding and powering through plenty of tough TRX moves.
Hayden Panettiere keeps her tiny (but super fit) frame in stellar shape thanks to a mix of different workouts. The "Nashville" star does a little bit of everything, from Bikram yoga to Pilates and more. And, as she told Women’s Health, when it comes to strength training, she aims for a high number of reps with a manageable weight.
Another cycling class devotee, Naya Rivera stays trim and in amazing shape with twice-weekly classes at Cycle House L.A. We’ll take this as our cue to slip on our cycling shoes and hop on a bike.
Whether we’re looking at her Instagram account or watching her newest music video, every time we catch a glimpse of Rihanna, we’re blown away by how crazy fit she is. When not traveling, she squeezes in a workout—like biking and jumping rope—five days a week, according to celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak.
