Bohemian Beauties: Get Their Summer Festival Style

Although this year’s festival season has almost come to an end, there is still much to be said about the beauty looks seen by countless celebrities that frequent the hippie-inspired events. Many celebs tend to keep it cool by way of not only dressing to the minimum, but also by their beauty choices for week-long festivals.

Some of our favorite beauty looks in past years have been Kate Bosworth, Vanessa Hudgens, and Mischa Barton…all of which are festival aficionados and flower children at heart. If there is a time and place to make outlandish beauty choices, it’s definitely at a summer concert series. So go ahead and dye your hair every color of the rainbow, pick flowers from your mother’s garden and put them behind your ears, and wear that hat you’ve always needed an excuse to wear…just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Click through the slideshow to see our favorite beauty looks from past summer festivals! Get inspired by your favorite celebs and use these beauty styles next festival season, of if you’re feeling a bit Bohemian right now. Unless of course you plan on ending your summer with a bang and you’re going to Lollapalooza, and in that case, use them in less than one month!