The 12 Best Celebrity Fall Hair Makeovers of 2016

Some years, fall brings in pretty leaves, questionably flavored espresso drinks, and a collective booking of salon visits in search of darker, richer hair colors. Not so this year—though lots of celebs have switched up their looks of late, the most popular option seems to be going from dark to light, as we’ve spied on Zoë Kravitz, Kylie Jenner, Lucy Hale, and quite a few others. Not only is it totally fine to wear white pants year-round, and there’s no need these days to stow your summer slip dresses away in the back of your closet—just layer them over a turtleneck and thick black tights for fall—old hair conventions are out the window, and we’re ushering in lighter tones for autumn.

Not everyone is taking the blonde plunge. We’re also seeing lots of bangs, so if you’re in the mood for a minor change but don’t want to commit to a completely new color, this might be the way to go. In addition to going lighter, Taylor Swift went with long bangs, face-framing layers, and wispy pieces, and Lena Dunham just revealed long, eyebrow-grazing bangs, and in concert with the approximately ten thousand bangs-heavy haircuts we’ve seen up and down runways and all over Instagram, it’s official that this style is coming back hard.

Ahead, find 12 celebs who have changed their hair in one way or another to ring in the new season. Just a warning: If you find yourself dialing your favorite hair salon after you see these images, don’t blame us.