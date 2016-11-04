The 12 Best Celebrity Fall Hair Makeovers of 2016

Some years, fall brings in pretty leaves, questionably flavored espresso drinks, and a collective booking of salon visits in search of darker, richer hair colors. Not so this year—though lots of celebs have switched up their looks of late, the most popular option seems to be going from dark to light, as we’ve spied on Zoë Kravitz, Kylie Jenner, Lucy Hale, and quite a few others. Not only is it totally fine to wear white pants year-round, and there’s no need these days to stow your summer slip dresses away in the back of your closet—just layer them over a turtleneck and thick black tights for fall—old hair conventions are out the window, and we’re ushering in lighter tones for autumn.
Not everyone is taking the blonde plunge. We’re also seeing lots of bangs, so if you’re in the mood for a minor change but don’t want to commit to a completely new color, this might be the way to go. In addition to going lighter, Taylor Swift went with long bangs, face-framing layers, and wispy pieces, and Lena Dunham just revealed long, eyebrow-grazing bangs, and in concert with the approximately ten thousand bangs-heavy haircuts we’ve seen up and down runways and all over Instagram, it’s official that this style is coming back hard.
Ahead, find 12 celebs who have changed their hair in one way or another to ring in the new season. Just a warning: If you find yourself dialing your favorite hair salon after you see these images, don’t blame us.
After: Demi Lovato
Ever since Lovato changed her hair to blonde, she's been hitting up Instagram to shout-out famous women who have had blonde hair over the years and post heart emojis. "Goldie locks 💛," she tweeted alongside the debut photo of her new hair. "Blondie ❤️," she added shortly thereafter.
Before: Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens' long, flowing locks were her calling card. She used them to showcase her colorful, bohemian look. But she's not immune to being bitten by the hair-makeover bug, and she showed off a markedly different hairstyle just in time for fall.
After: Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens has celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri to thank for the long lob. Capri told us that Hudgens was “ready to switch it up for a bit, since she had some time to play” before her new show, “Powerless,” starts in January. Calling it "bronzey" [sic] on Instagram, Hudgens has been happily flaunting the new style on red carpets and in plenty of Boomerangs.
After: Rihanna
RiRi has showed off quite a few shots of her locs on Instagram of late, including a selfie with her mom in the background and another sweet one with her dad. Wearing a particularly badass red satin dress, she commented of her look, "Ras'."
After: Christina Aguilera
Yes, it's entirely possible that this is a wig. But when we came across Aguilera with bright-pink hair, we got excited. She performed with pinkish-orange hair a couple of months ago, but the most recent shots of her out there confirm that she's already back to blonde.
Before: Sarah Hyland
After rocking long brown hair for ages, the “Modern Family” actress tapped Nine Zero One co-owner Nikki Lee to work, as Lee put it, “in stages” to get her hair to a new color.
After: Sarah Hyland
The new color: Blonde, obviously. Calling it a “bold blonde," Lee said that she'd have to see Hyland a few times to get the color to her liking. #PerilsOfHairMakeovers.
After: Taylor Swift
Wispy pieces! Long bangs! Face-framing layers! Blonde!
After: Jennifer Lawrence
Not a huge change. But change enough that the platinum strands framing Lawrence's face catch the eye—and we're hoping she'll milk this new look through winter, so we can see her in big fluffy coats and striking white-blonde hair.
After: Lena Dunham
Yeah, we're not quite sure that's how the expression goes either, but Dunham definitely showed off some long fringe on Instagram after she got a haircut sometime before 7 a.m. You read that correctly: Girlfriend was up bright and early for some new hair.
Before: Hailey Baldwin
Not news: Hailey Baldwin's blonde. News: The new direction she took her blonde as soon as fall's chill hit this year.
After: Hailey Baldwin
Holy platinum. Baldwin let colorist Ryan Pearl of Cutler Soho in NYC break the news with a selfie on Instagram. “Hey Blondie,” he quipped.
After: Lucy Hale
Off to celebrity hair color guru Kristin Ess went Hale, who gave us a look at the blonde look on Insta. “Back to the blonde life,” she posted.
