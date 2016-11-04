StyleCaster
Share

The 12 Best Celebrity Fall Hair Makeovers of 2016

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 12 Best Celebrity Fall Hair Makeovers of 2016

by
The 12 Best Celebrity Fall Hair Makeovers of 2016
24 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Some years, fall brings in pretty leaves, questionably flavored espresso drinks, and a collective booking of salon visits in search of darker, richer hair colors. Not so this year—though lots of celebs have switched up their looks of late, the most popular option seems to be going from dark to light, as we’ve spied on Zoë KravitzKylie JennerLucy Hale, and quite a few others. Not only is it totally fine to wear white pants year-round, and there’s no need these days to stow your summer slip dresses away in the back of your closet—just layer them over a turtleneck and thick black tights for fall—old hair conventions are out the window, and we’re ushering in lighter tones for autumn.

MORE: 30 So-Pretty Fall Hair Color Ideas to Bookmark Right Now

Not everyone is taking the blonde plunge. We’re also seeing lots of bangs, so if you’re in the mood for a minor change but don’t want to commit to a completely new color, this might be the way to go. In addition to going lighter, Taylor Swift went with long bangs, face-framing layers, and wispy pieces, and Lena Dunham just revealed long, eyebrow-grazing bangs, and in concert with the approximately ten thousand bangs-heavy haircuts we’ve seen up and down runways and all over Instagram, it’s official that this style is coming back hard.

MORE: 4 Major Fall Haircut Trends as Told by Instagram

Ahead, find 12 celebs who have changed their hair in one way or another to ring in the new season. Just a warning: If you find yourself dialing your favorite hair salon after you see these images, don’t blame us.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
Before: Zoë Kravitz
Before: Zoë Kravitz

For a long time, Kravitz didn't change her hair that much. We were used to it. Even she was used to it, telling Byrdie earlier this year, “I put in braids for the character I played in the movie Dope, and I’m like, ‘This is nice.’ Then I kept them in. It’s good for my hair, and it looks cool and it’s easy, and I don’t have to do anything when it’s done. It’s great.” But that all changed in October.

Photo: Wenn
After: Zoë Kravitz
After: Zoë Kravitz

“Blond like frank. Thank you @majormoonn • 🌊•,” Kravitz posted on Instagram, shouting out Frank Ocean (his latest album happens to be called Blonde) and colorist Daniel Moon (who’s known for Major Moonshine, a line of glittery hair gel).

Photo: Instagram | @zoeisabellakravitz
Before: Demi Lovato
Before: Demi Lovato

Lovato said goodbye to the music business and her dark locks this year. “So excited for 2017," she tweeted a few weeks ago. "Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media 👋🏼." Her next move: a new hair color.

Photo: Getty
After: Demi Lovato
After: Demi Lovato

Ever since Lovato changed her hair to blonde, she's been hitting up Instagram to shout-out famous women who have had blonde hair over the years and post heart emojis. "Goldie locks 💛," she tweeted alongside the debut photo of her new hair. "Blondie ❤️," she added shortly thereafter.

Photo: instagram / @ddlovato
Before: Vanessa Hudgens
Before: Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens' long, flowing locks were her calling card. She used them to showcase her colorful, bohemian look. But she's not immune to being bitten by the hair-makeover bug, and she showed off a markedly different hairstyle just in time for fall.

Photo: Getty
After: Vanessa Hudgens
After: Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens has celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri to thank for the long lob. Capri told us that Hudgens was “ready to switch it up for a bit, since she had some time to play” before her new show, “Powerless,” starts in January. Calling it "bronzey" [sic] on Instagram, Hudgens has been happily flaunting the new style on red carpets and in plenty of Boomerangs. 

Photo: instagram / @vanessahudgens
Before: Rihanna
Before: Rihanna

Rihanna's go-to pre-fall look was slicked-back and sleek, with epic fashion (hello, thigh-high boots) to match.

Photo: Getty
After: Rihanna
After: Rihanna

RiRi has showed off quite a few shots of her locs on Instagram of late, including a selfie with her mom in the background and another sweet one with her dad. Wearing a particularly badass red satin dress, she commented of her look, "Ras'."

Photo: Instagram | @badgalriri
Before: Christina Aguilera
Before: Christina Aguilera

Though Aguilera loves to flirt with various hair colors, she always comes back to her signature blonde. So when she showed off a very distinctive new color last month, we (and the world) took notice.

Photo: Getty
After: Christina Aguilera
After: Christina Aguilera

Yes, it's entirely possible that this is a wig. But when we came across Aguilera with bright-pink hair, we got excited. She performed with pinkish-orange hair a couple of months ago, but the most recent shots of her out there confirm that she's already back to blonde.

Photo: instagram / @aguileraxtina
Before: Kylie Jenner
Before: Kylie Jenner

You knew this one was coming. The hair change heard 'round the world happened just before fall, and though we all initially thought it was a flash in the pan, Jenner is proving us wrong by holding onto this color way longer than we guessed.

Photo: Wenn
After: Kylie Jenner
After: Kylie Jenner

We've gotten used to Jenner as a blonde, and though we are already a little tired of her endless Snapchats documenting the apparently interminable process of keeping her hair platinum—without a root to be seen—and we're worried about the health of her hair, we have to give her credit for holding her focus this long.

Photo: Getty
Before: Sarah Hyland
Before: Sarah Hyland

After rocking long brown hair for ages, the “Modern Family” actress tapped Nine Zero One co-owner Nikki Lee to work, as Lee put it, “in stages” to get her hair to a new color.

Photo: Wenn
After: Sarah Hyland
After: Sarah Hyland

The new color: Blonde, obviously. Calling it a “bold blonde," Lee said that she'd have to see Hyland a few times to get the color to her liking. #PerilsOfHairMakeovers.

Photo: Getty
Before: Taylor Swift
Before: Taylor Swift

Swift hasn't strayed far from a hairstyle that is in some way short and blonde for a while, varying the shade and length from time to time and adding or subtracting bangs. But her new 'do kicked things up a notch.

Photo: Getty
After: Taylor Swift
After: Taylor Swift

Wispy pieces! Long bangs! Face-framing layers! Blonde!

Photo: instagram
Before: Jennifer Lawrence
Before: Jennifer Lawrence

Yes, J. Law was already blonde. But in keeping with the new tradition of lightening things up for colder temps, she hit the salon for a new hue last week.

Photo: Getty
After: Jennifer Lawrence
After: Jennifer Lawrence

Not a huge change. But change enough that the platinum strands framing Lawrence's face catch the eye—and we're hoping she'll milk this new look through winter, so we can see her in big fluffy coats and striking white-blonde hair.

Photo: Getty
Before: Lena Dunham
Before: Lena Dunham

Dunham just wrapped Girls, and you know what they say: Out with the old, in with some new bangs.

After: Lena Dunham
After: Lena Dunham

Yeah, we're not quite sure that's how the expression goes either, but Dunham definitely showed off some long fringe on Instagram after she got a haircut sometime before 7 a.m. You read that correctly: Girlfriend was up bright and early for some new hair.

Photo: instagram / @lenadunham
Before: Hailey Baldwin
Before: Hailey Baldwin

Not news: Hailey Baldwin's blonde. News: The new direction she took her blonde as soon as fall's chill hit this year.

After: Hailey Baldwin
After: Hailey Baldwin

Holy platinum. Baldwin let colorist Ryan Pearl of Cutler Soho in NYC break the news with a selfie on Instagram. “Hey Blondie,” he quipped. 

Photo: Instagram | @ryanpearl23
Before: Lucy Hale
Before: Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale just wrapped her seventh and final season of playing raven-haired Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars. And as Lena Dunham already proved, the best way to celebrate the wrap of a long-standing TV show is to get thyself to the nearest hair salon.

Photo: Getty
After: Lucy Hale
After: Lucy Hale

Off to celebrity hair color guru Kristin Ess went Hale, who gave us a look at the blonde look on Insta. “Back to the blonde life,” she posted.

Photo: Instagram | @lucyhale

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Best Celeb Fall Outfits: Velvet Boots, Worn Denim, Fierce Jackets

Best Celeb Fall Outfits: Velvet Boots, Worn Denim, Fierce Jackets
  • Before: Zoë Kravitz
  • After: Zoë Kravitz
  • Before: Demi Lovato
  • After: Demi Lovato
  • Before: Vanessa Hudgens
  • After: Vanessa Hudgens
  • Before: Rihanna
  • After: Rihanna
  • Before: Christina Aguilera
  • After: Christina Aguilera
  • Before: Kylie Jenner
  • After: Kylie Jenner
  • Before: Sarah Hyland
  • After: Sarah Hyland
  • Before: Taylor Swift
  • After: Taylor Swift
  • Before: Jennifer Lawrence
  • After: Jennifer Lawrence
  • Before: Lena Dunham
  • After: Lena Dunham
  • Before: Hailey Baldwin
  • After: Hailey Baldwin
  • Before: Lucy Hale
  • After: Lucy Hale
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share