10 Celebrities With the Best Eyebrows We’ve Ever Seen

Eyebrows are without a doubt one of the most defining facial features, and they can also give us the most trouble. Whether we’ve ended up with too-thin, lopsided, or just badly shaped brows, we’ve gone through our fair share of problems. Luckily, in recent years, girls everywhere have been embracing a more natural look, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it. After all, working with our natural shape is infinitely times better than trying to tweeze, wax, or thread our way to a shape that doesn’t suit us.
With that in mind, we picked 10 celebrities with the most gorgeous and enviable brows we’ve ever seen. Take a look at our picks above then tell us who your eyebrow inspiration is in the comments below!
An important member of the bold brow club Lily Collins, once told Seventeen that this distinguishing feature used to bother her. We’re thrilled that she totally embraces them and never shies away from a daring makeup look to match.
Model and It Girl Cara Delevingne is without a doubt the queen of big and bold brows—the perfect match for her big and bold personality.
It goes without saying that model Joan Smalls is completely stunning, and her strong eyebrows are just one of the facial features that make her so eye-catching.
Charlize Theron shows us the right way to do thin (but not too thin) eyebrows. They’re shaped just enough to enhance her eyes—the perfect inspiration for girls with a brow line that’s a little less than full.
Seeing as how she’s generally impeccably groomed, it comes as no surprise that Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows are shaped to perfection. Who could not love her full, natural looking brows?
Lucy Hale has a pair of bold and beautiful eyebrows—and we envy them pretty much every time we tune in to Pretty Little Liars.
It’s official: Queen Bey can do no wrong, and that totally applies to her eyebrows, too. Perfectly sculpted and just the right thickness, they frame her eyes beautifully.
The formula for Hayden Panettiere’s so-flattering blonde brows? Just the right amount of shaping and the perfect color.
One of Kerry Washington’s flawless features is without a doubt her expertly groomed eyebrows.
We’re fairly certain that every hair on Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen’s head is perfect, and her brows are no exception.
