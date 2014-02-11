10 Celebrities With the Best Eyebrows We’ve Ever Seen

Eyebrows are without a doubt one of the most defining facial features, and they can also give us the most trouble. Whether we’ve ended up with too-thin, lopsided, or just badly shaped brows, we’ve gone through our fair share of problems. Luckily, in recent years, girls everywhere have been embracing a more natural look, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it. After all, working with our natural shape is infinitely times better than trying to tweeze, wax, or thread our way to a shape that doesn’t suit us.

With that in mind, we picked 10 celebrities with the most gorgeous and enviable brows we’ve ever seen. Take a look at our picks above then tell us who your eyebrow inspiration is in the comments below!

