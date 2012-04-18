10 Hair Color Ideas To Inspire You: Our Celebrity Picks

I looked in the mirror this morning and suddenly hated my hair color (yes, this happens to us beauty editors, too). With the warmer weather upon NYC all I want is an updated dye-job to celebrate this spring season, and just like you, before I go to any salon appointment I make sure to find the exact hair-spiration to show my stylist.
Luckily for you, my sudden desire for a new hair color got me looking through pages and pages of celebrity hairstyles and I think I found the best hair colors to try out for spring. From golden blonde highlights to rose-gold streaks, all of these looks should spark some hair envy and get you motivated to get to the salon and get those locks dyed in time for summer vacation.
Check out the slideshow above to see how these celebs brightened up their look for spring and let us know which look you plan on replicating this season!
Katie Cassidy went from a dark espresso brown to a warm chestnut for a spring 'do. Have your stylist apply honey highlights throughout your hair for this same look.
Photo:
Marc Stamas/Getty Images
When it comes to Emma Stone we are totally team blonde. Emma ditched her red locks for this warm blonde just in time for spring.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Our favorite hair color on Katy Perry to date, we love the dark purple locks against her fair skin. A great look to try if you are feeling a bit adventurous this season.
Photo:
John Sciulli/WireImage
Miley Cyrus' blonde locks look much healthier with her short cut, but she still has her bohemian feel with her grown in roots. If you want a subtle ombre effect this spring, this is how you do it.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale's golden highlights are the perfect way to lighten any hair color for spring. Concentrate on the ends for a bigger impact.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain lightened her dark auburn hair with blonde highlights just in time for the Oscars this year. If your hair naturally lightens under the summer sun, might-as-well kick start it with a few blonde highlights.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage
Elizabeth Olsen looks a bit more like her famous sisters now that she incorporated platinum blonde highlights to her dirty blonde hair.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jaime King opted to update her spring look with this blue hue. We particularly like the blue hair against her berry lip.