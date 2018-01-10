10 Easy D.I.Y. Face Mask Recipes We Can Steal from Celebrities

Face masks are a staple of any beauty lover’s skin care routine. But after a while, the cost adds up, which is why D.I.Y. face masks with natural ingredients like honey, avocado, and oatmeal are a great alternative to shelling out unnecessary money on the store-bought stuff.
Even celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner, and Gal Gadot are a fan of saving a pretty penny or two, judging from the D.I.Y. face mask recipes they’ve concocted in their kitchens. Whether you’re looking for a natural way to clear your acne or want to hydrate your skin using household ingredients, these celebrity-approved D.I.Y. face mask recipes are worth adding to your skin care routine. Ahead, check out these recipes before hitting the supermarket for some skin care shopping.
Priyanka Chopra — Turmeric, Yogurt, and Oatmeal
To brighten her skin and remove dullness, Priyanka Chopra makes a face mask out of yogurt, oatmeal, and turmeric. After she washes the concoction off, the "Quantico" actress is left with glowing skin on her face thanks to anti-inflammation properties in the oatmeal and pore-cleaning turmeric.
"A really easy mask to create that will help brighten your skin and take away the dullness uses yogurt as the key ingredient," she told Byrdie. "Just mix equal parts of yogurt and oatmeal (about one to two tablespoons each) with turmeric (about one to two teaspoons). Mix, apply, leave for half an hour, and wash off with lukewarm water.
Kendall Jenner — Egg Whites and Lemon
Kendall Jenner's recipe for clear skin consists of egg whites and lemon. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed her D.I.Y. face mask recipe in a post on her website.
Jenner's acne-fighting masks starts with her separating the white from the yolk of one egg and whisking the white until it's frothy. Then, adds juice from half a lemon and mixes it together. After applying the mask for 30 minutes, she rinses it off, leaving her with a clear complexion. According to Jenner, the egg white shrinks her pores, while the lemon juice balances her pH levels, preventing acne development.
Gal Gadot — Microwaved Face Towel
Though Gal Gadot's face mask doesn't involve any kitchen ingredients, it's still a nifty to sooth the skin on her face after a long day of wearing makeup. The trick begins with Gadot heating a moist towel in the microwave for one minute before putting it on her face as a mask with some essential oils soaked in. Not only does the hot towel remove her makeup, but it also relaxes her skin and opens her pore to better absorb her skin care products.
"I take all of the makeup off with the hot towel, and I will just wash my face," Gadot told Byrdie. "And if you put some lavender or any essential oils that you like on the wash towel, then it’s really, really good."
Miranda Kerr — Mashed Cucumber
To refresh her skin after a hot day, Miranda Kerr grates cucumber into a pulp and applies it on her face as a mask. The super-hydrating ingredient, which she sometimes puts on her eyes, also reduces puffiness and wakes her up in the morning.
"I like to make a cold cucumber mask to use on my face," Kerr told Beauticate. "You have to make sure the cucumbers are very cold and then grate them to make the mask. I also use cold cucumbers on my eyes if I wake up and my eyes are puffy. It really works for me."
Olivia Culpo — Honey and Avocado
To hydrate her skin in the colder months, Olivia Culpo mixes a face mask out of honey and avocado. She told Allure that the D.I.Y. mask keeps her skin moisturized in the drier winter months (thanks to the avocado), while also keeping it clean, courtesy of the honey. Culpo also touts the mask as a gentle way to clean and hydrate sensitive skin.
"I love making a face mask out of avocado and honey," Culpo said. "The vitamin E in the avocado is really, really hydrating and the honey is antibacterial. I notice that in the winter my skin is way more sensitive and I get red more easily, and this helps with that, too."
Katy Perry — Egg Whites and Almond Oil
To firm her skin and smooth wrinkles, Katy Perry applies a face mask made off egg whites and a dash almond oil, according to My Skin. The egg white control oil on her skin and rid her face of blackheads, while the almond oil gives her skin a deep clean. The mask leaves her face looking radiant and spotless.
Jessica Alba — Coffee, Yogurt, and Coconut Oil
Given that she has her own skin care company, Honest, Jessica Alba knows a thing or two about whipping a face mask at home. The actress revealed her face mask recipe on an episode of "The Dr. Oz Show," in which she mixed a half-cup of full-fat plain Greek yogurt, a tablespoon of ground coffee, and a tablespoon of coconut oil. When she's feeling more greasy from day-long makeup, Alba substitutes the coconut oil with lemon juice for a lighter mask.
"Basically, it's just stuff from the kitchen that you can round up and use to make your skin more beautiful," Alba said.
Suki Waterhouse — Baking Soda
If she's on the go and needs a quick exfoliator, Suki Waterhouse mashes a sprinkle of baking soda in her moisturizer and uses it to scrape off dead skin. She revealed the hack in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., in which she touted the mask as an easy solution for glowing and clean skin. Though, because of power of the exfoliant, Waterhouse recommends the mask only once a month.
“I mix a tiny bit of baking soda into your moisturizer and then you mush it all in and wash it off," Waterhouse said. "I don’t do it very often at all, maybe once a month?”
Erin Heatherton — Honey and Greek Yogurt
To hydrate severely dry skin, model Erin Heatherton reaches into her cupboard from time to time and makes a D.I.Y. face mask out of honey and Greek yogurt. The easy concoction leaves her skin clean and bacteria-free (thanks to the honey) and smooth and brightened, courtesy of the Greek yogurt.
:One time I was at a friend’s house and my skin felt really dry, and they had honey in their cupboard, so I took the honey and some Greek yogurt and put it on my face," she told Byrdie.
Kate Middleton — Nutella
Kate Middleton might have the best skin care products to her disposal, but to hydrate her skin, she often reaches for a jar of Nutella in her pantry. According to the duchess's beautician, Debora Mitchell, Middleton is known to slather Nutella on her face. The spread not only moisturizes skin thanks to its fatty acids, but it also acts as a mild exfoliant due to the sugar crystals.
“The sugar in this is really good, it’s an exfoliator…the essential fatty acids in this are really good,” Mitchell told "This Morning." “Afterward, in the next seven or eight days the skin becomes sheeny and moist.”
