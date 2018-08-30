StyleCaster
The DIY Beauty Recipes Celebrities Swear By for Glowy Skin and Hydrated Hair

The DIY Beauty Recipes Celebrities Swear By for Glowy Skin and Hydrated Hair

by
The DIY Beauty Recipes Celebrities Swear By for Glowy Skin and Hydrated Hair
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images. Nicholas Hunt/WireImage. VCG/VCG via Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler.

Celebrity beauty advice typically falls into one of three categories. Sometimes, it’s borderline-basic stuff, like drink more water and slather coconut oil on anything and everything. Other times, it’s a simple product recommendation. But every once in awhile, it’s a tip or hack that we’ve never heard before, like rubbing an oil concoction all over our body to eliminate bloat.

We’re partial to the latter because more often than not, it’s the kind of advice that doesn’t require us to empty our bank account or do a ton of research. Instead, all we need are a few ingredients from our kitchen and a mixing bowl. So if you’ve got a little time and skin that needs some TLC, here are a couple of A-list approved beauty recipes to try out.

1 of 10
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Candice Swanepoel's Brightening Mask
Candice Swanepoel's Brightening Mask

In May 2018, the Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram Stories, where she revealed her two-ingredient recipe for a brightening face mask: persimmon and honey. The former is "a fruit used in the beauty routineof geisha’s. Full of vitamins… iron, iodine, magnesium and calcium."

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Jamie Chung's Anti-Bloat Tea
Jamie Chung's Anti-Bloat Tea

In July 2018, the reality star-turned-actress told Byrdie her go-to recipe for beating bloat is a cup of custom tea.

“It includes fresh mint (I have a small mint plant in my kitchen so I have a constant stock of mint at all times), lots of fresh shaved ginger, lemon, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Sometimes I’ll add a bit of honey,” she said.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Joan Smalls' Oil Mix for Lashes and Edges
Joan Smalls' Oil Mix for Lashes and Edges

In June 2018, the supermodel told Byrdie she prefers to keep her eyelashes moisturized and hair edges hydrated with an all-natural oil mix.

I do a mix of castor oil, coconut oil, lavender oil, and put it on a brush and apply it to my eyelashes and my hair edges for extra moisture,” Smalls said. “Since I’m constantly putting so much makeup on my face, I try to do this every day.”

Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Kendall Jenner's Acne Mask
Kendall Jenner's Acne Mask

Back in 2016, the reality star and supermodel posted a DIY acne-fighting mask to her personal website.

“This mask is SO easy to make with kitchen ingredients you already have!," she said. In a small bowl, whisk one egg white until frothy, then squeeze in half a lemon and whisk again. “Apply mixture evenly to face,” instructs the video, then “rinse after 30 minutes.”

 

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | urtney Kardashian's Smoothing Hair Mask
Kourtney Kardashian's Smoothing Hair Mask

In 2017, the famous mama credited this four-ingredient smoothie, created by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, for keeping her hair silky smooth.

Simply blend blends avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, and manuka honey together, and massage into your hair for a few minutes.

 

Photo: JB Lacroix/ WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Priyanka Chopra's Turmeric Face Mask
Priyanka Chopra's Turmeric Face Mask

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Indian beauty dubbed her mom the single best skin care influence in her life and even shared the list of ingredients for her favorite food-grade face mask. It includes whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt and rose water.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Suki Waterhouse's Skin Exfoliator
Suki Waterhouse's Skin Exfoliator

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress revealed she likes mixing baking soda with her go-to moisturizer whenever she needs to scrub away dirt and grime.

"You shouldn't do this too often, but if you really need a quick fix, mix a tiny bit of baking soda into your moisturiser and then you mush it all in and wash it off. So if you haven't got a lot around, it's great. I don't do it very often at all, maybe once a month?," she said.

 

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Kristen Bell's Body Scrub
Kristen Bell's Body Scrub

In a guest column for Total Beauty, the TV and film actress shared her go-to for body exfoliation: a yummy brown sugar body scrub.

"I love to make my own body scrubs. Not only is it cost-effective, it also allows me to have complete control over the ingredients. I know they're natural -- and good enough to eat," she said. Here's the recipe:

1 cup organic brown sugar
1/2 cup local honey
1/2 cup organic coconut oil

Mix everything together and pop into a mason jar for storage.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Shay Mitchell's Veggie Lip Color
Shay Mitchell's Veggie Lip Color

In 2017, the Pretty Little Liars actress told Insider that she uses her leftover beets as an impromptu lipstick.

“I’ll rub them on my lips if I want to have a natural rosy tint for the whole day, because it does really last,” she said. “So yeah, you’re almost tinting your lips using a raw beet.”

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity DIY Beauty Recipes | Shailene Woodley's Toothpaste
Shailene Woodley's Toothpaste

In 2016, the actress revealed the secret to her pearly whites: a homemade toothpaste made of clay, coconut water and 2-3 drops of essential oil.

“Sometimes, I find essential oils overpowering, in which case, I leave them out. It’s important to seek out good quality oils—my favorite brand is Living Libations," she told InStyle.

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.

