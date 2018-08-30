The DIY Beauty Recipes Celebrities Swear By for Glowy Skin and Hydrated Hair

Celebrity beauty advice typically falls into one of three categories. Sometimes, it’s borderline-basic stuff, like drink more water and slather coconut oil on anything and everything. Other times, it’s a simple product recommendation. But every once in awhile, it’s a tip or hack that we’ve never heard before, like rubbing an oil concoction all over our body to eliminate bloat.
We’re partial to the latter because more often than not, it’s the kind of advice that doesn’t require us to empty our bank account or do a ton of research. Instead, all we need are a few ingredients from our kitchen and a mixing bowl. So if you’ve got a little time and skin that needs some TLC, here are a couple of A-list approved beauty recipes to try out.
Candice Swanepoel's Brightening Mask
In May 2018, the Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram Stories, where she revealed her two-ingredient recipe for a brightening face mask: persimmon and honey. The former is "a fruit used in the beauty routineof geisha’s. Full of vitamins… iron, iodine, magnesium and calcium."
Jamie Chung's Anti-Bloat Tea
In July 2018, the reality star-turned-actress told Byrdie her go-to recipe for beating bloat is a cup of custom tea.
“It includes fresh mint (I have a small mint plant in my kitchen so I have a constant stock of mint at all times), lots of fresh shaved ginger, lemon, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Sometimes I’ll add a bit of honey,” she said.
Joan Smalls' Oil Mix for Lashes and Edges
In June 2018, the supermodel told Byrdie she prefers to keep her eyelashes moisturized and hair edges hydrated with an all-natural oil mix.
I do a mix of castor oil, coconut oil, lavender oil, and put it on a brush and apply it to my eyelashes and my hair edges for extra moisture,” Smalls said. “Since I’m constantly putting so much makeup on my face, I try to do this every day.”
Kendall Jenner's Acne Mask
Back in 2016, the reality star and supermodel posted a DIY acne-fighting mask to her personal website.
“This mask is SO easy to make with kitchen ingredients you already have!," she said. In a small bowl, whisk one egg white until frothy, then squeeze in half a lemon and whisk again. “Apply mixture evenly to face,” instructs the video, then “rinse after 30 minutes.”
Kourtney Kardashian's Smoothing Hair Mask
In 2017, the famous mama credited this four-ingredient smoothie, created by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, for keeping her hair silky smooth.
Simply blend blends avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, and manuka honey together, and massage into your hair for a few minutes.
Priyanka Chopra's Turmeric Face Mask
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Indian beauty dubbed her mom the single best skin care influence in her life and even shared the list of ingredients for her favorite food-grade face mask. It includes whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt and rose water.
Suki Waterhouse's Skin Exfoliator
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress revealed she likes mixing baking soda with her go-to moisturizer whenever she needs to scrub away dirt and grime.
"You shouldn't do this too often, but if you really need a quick fix, mix a tiny bit of baking soda into your moisturiser and then you mush it all in and wash it off. So if you haven't got a lot around, it's great. I don't do it very often at all, maybe once a month?," she said.
Kristen Bell's Body Scrub
In a guest column for Total Beauty, the TV and film actress shared her go-to for body exfoliation: a yummy brown sugar body scrub.
"I love to make my own body scrubs. Not only is it cost-effective, it also allows me to have complete control over the ingredients. I know they're natural -- and good enough to eat," she said. Here's the recipe:
1 cup organic brown sugar
1/2 cup local honey
1/2 cup organic coconut oil
Mix everything together and pop into a mason jar for storage.
Shay Mitchell's Veggie Lip Color
In 2017, the Pretty Little Liars actress told Insider that she uses her leftover beets as an impromptu lipstick.
“I’ll rub them on my lips if I want to have a natural rosy tint for the whole day, because it does really last,” she said. “So yeah, you’re almost tinting your lips using a raw beet.”
Shailene Woodley's Toothpaste
In 2016, the actress revealed the secret to her pearly whites: a homemade toothpaste made of clay, coconut water and 2-3 drops of essential oil.
“Sometimes, I find essential oils overpowering, in which case, I leave them out. It’s important to seek out good quality oils—my favorite brand is Living Libations," she told InStyle.
