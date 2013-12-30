Celebrity Hair Inspiration: 10 Brunette Colors for Your Next Trip to the Salon

Feeling like changing up your hair color, but don’t know where to start? Get inspired by some of these famous brunettes! Their hair hue is proof positive that an earthy base is incredibly versatile. It can be lightened for a kissed-by-the-sun look or darkened for something a little more dramatic. Whether these leading ladies were born brunette or owe their phenomenal color to their stylists, one thing is certain: They know how to rock their darker locks.
Take a look at some of our favorite celebrity brunettes above for some serious hair color inspiration, then tell us which color you’ll be stealing in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Red Hair Inspiration: 10 Celebrities Who Make Us Want to Be Redheads
Ombre Hair: Inspiration to Bring to the Salon
Formal Hairstyles: 10 Looks for Any Occasion
With her own organic skincare line and a stellar modeling career, it’s safe to say Miranda Kerr knows a thing or two about beauty, and gorgeous hair is definitely part of the package. We love how the medium brown hue, paired with caramel-colored strands, lights up her face while perfectly framing her porcelain skin and baby blues.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GILT
It’s no secret that everything about Mila Kunis is beautiful, and her hair is no exception. Super dark with a high-shine finish, her glossy locks are completely covetable in our books.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
We've been fans of Minka Kelly's coiff since her days as Lyla on "Friday Night Lights."(Have you ever seen a more perfect ponytail?) Fast forward to today, and we're still loving her style, especially her dark chocolate brown color highlighted with warm chestnut strands.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev may play a vampire on TV, but her glossy hair is anything but lifeless. Just a hint of highlights give her espresso-colored strands a little extra something special.
Photo:
Chris McKay/Getty Images for Warner Bros
We love how soft and pretty "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale's hair looks in a warm chestnut hue with a barely-there ombre effect.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for BMI
Zoe Saldana’s shiny, dark brown hair screams understated elegance and pairs perfectly with her smoky eyes and nude lips.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jamie Chung looks amazing with subtle ombre highlights that play up her sunkissed glow, and we love how it looks paired with a deep red lip look.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TAO Downtown
Megan Fox masters the romantic beauty look with dark brown hair drizzled with subtle touches of caramel—the dreamiest complement to understated (and sublimely pretty) makeup.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
New mother Jenna Dewan Tatum’s super dark, ash-brown hair is a striking, gorgeous contrast to her fair skin and light eyes. Plus, subtle touches of dark golden brown keep her strands from looking static.
Photo:
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images For Extra