Best of the Week: Kate Bosworth, Camilla Belle, More Rock Bright Lips

From Coachella to the red carpet, celebrities have really been showing a range of beauty looks this week. It takes skill to go from a flower crown to a sleek updo and look fantastic all the while, but our favorite ladies have been proving their skills this week.

Bright lipstick is taking over for spring with celebs like Kate Bosworth and Camilla Belle rocking the most eye catching shades. Other ladies have been going the more natural beauty route with nude lips and understated looks. Then there’s Emma Stone who’s showing us new ways to wear braids this spring. Any way you slice it, they all look stunning.

