StyleCaster
Share

27 Reasons I’m Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didn’t Want This Year

What's hot
StyleCaster

27 Reasons I’m Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didn’t Want This Year

by
27 Reasons I’m Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didn’t Want This Year
Photo: Shutterstock.

Scroll To See More Images

After a certain point, the only part of award season I’m actually excited about is the red carpet. Once the Golden Globes and SAG Awards are done, the frontrunners have usually emerged and it becomes almost too easy to predict who will win everything else. Such was the case this year when the same four actors swept their respective categories nearly everywhere including the Academy Awards. If it weren’t for the parade of fashion and beauty moments on my Instagram feed, I would have tuned out completely. But much to my surprise, the overwhelming amount of celebrity bob hairstyles like, everywhere, has already put my plans for 2020 on pause.

After big-chopping last year, I thought I’d be sticking with a buzzcut at least until summer. And after that, I didn’t plan to let my hair grow longer than an inch or two. I’m more than comfortable with waking up in the morning, running a little foam conditioner through my strands and running out the door because it looks cute and it saves time. The last thing I expected to convince me otherwise was the red carpet because what usually comes to mind is “wow, that probably took forever to do.” However, a style as classic as the bob is too versatile to be a one-trick pony. As evidenced by Amandla Stenberg, Kerry Washington, Margot Robbie and the many others who did their own version this year, it can be curled, blown-out, wet, dryname it and it can probably be done.

So in a rare moment, I’m taking back everything I said about keeping my hair short indefinitely. Whether it’s a faux version or the real deal, I’ll probably be rocking a bob before year’s end thanks to all of this gorgeous red carpet inspo and a couple of stylers on my wishlist.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Reese Witherspoon

Serving blunt bob inspo at the Golden Globes.

 

celeb natural hair kerry washington 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Shutterstock.

Kerry Washington

The TV and film kicked off the new year in this textured ‘do with a middle part.

Saoirse Ronan

Image: Shutterstock.

Saoirse Ronan

The Little Women star proves the blowout is back.

bob products joico hairshake 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Joico.

For Body: Joico Hair Shake Liquid-To-Powder Texturizer

Joico Hair Shake $18.99
buy it
lucy boynton makeup 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Shutterstock.

Lucy Boynton

A lowkey wavy bob to complement her stellar eye makeup.

celeb natural hair issa rae 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Shutterstock.

Issa Rae

Love the half-up, half-down style of Issa’s curly bob.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Naomi Watts

Old Hollywood glamour done right.

bob products cantu flaxseed gel 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Cantu.

For Curl Definition: Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Cream Gel

Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Cream Gel $5.99
buy it
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Margot Robbie

A perfectly undone mid-length bob.

92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Shutterstock.

Margot Robbie

So nice I had to shout her out twice! These structured waves are just as gorgeous.

celeb natural hair taraji p henson 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Shutterstock.

Taraji P. Henson

She’s working these side-swept curls.

bob products ogx multi benefit hairspray 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

OGX.

For Hold: OGX Shine & Revitalize Extra Strength Multi-Benefit Hairspray

Shine & Revitalize Multi-Benefit… $8.99
buy it
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Zoey Deutch

The sleekest bob I’ve ever seen.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Zuri Hall

Full-looking ringlets are definitely my vibe.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Michelle Williams

The ear-length bob is definitely underrated.

For Gentle Brushing: Tangle Teezer Smashed Holo Pink Compact Styler

Tangle Teezer Compact Styler $16
buy it
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Kristin Cavallari

Sleek and straight FTW.

amandla stenberg bob 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Shutterstock.

Amandla Stenberg

Shoulder-length braids? It’s a done deal.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Shutterstock.

Greta Gerwig

Nothing says “effortless” like a bob tucked behind the ears.

2020 sag awards gwendoline christie 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Gwendoline Christie

This lob is too chic.

2020 sag awards joey king 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock.

Joey King

Slicked-back and fabulous.

bob products drybar the doubleshot 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Drybar.

For Drying: Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

Drybar The Double Shot $150
buy it
2020 sag awards maya hawke 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock.

Maya Hawke

I love the dimension bangs instantly add to bobs.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

Brandi Carlile

My favorite country crooner is serving one of her fiercest hairstyles to date.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Chrissy Teigen

Looking glowy and gorgeous in a lob with beautiful highlights.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

Bebe Rexha

The singer’s lob has just enough waves to look full without looking fake.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Kelly Osbourne

The more color, the better, right?

62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

Lauren London

A classic variation.

bob products kitsch tatbil set 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Kitsch.

For Accessorizing: Kitsch Netflix “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” Hat Box Gift Set

Kitsch x Netflix TATB Set $25
buy it
62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

Tove Lo

Dip-dyed tips will look amazing for summer.

 

92nd Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Shutterstock.

Maya Rudolph

Just take this bob and put it on my head. It’s perfect.

2020 oscars lucy boynton 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Shutterstock.

Lucy Boynton

Can’t wait to have fun with accessories like this red carpet star.

oscars 2020 zazie beets 27 Reasons Im Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didnt Want This Year

Shutterstock.

Zazie Beetz

And when my curls are truly flourishing, I’ll definitely be replicating this beehive-esque look.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tags:
share