27 Reasons I’m Going For the Hairstyle I Thought I Didn’t Want This Year

After a certain point, the only part of award season I’m actually excited about is the red carpet. Once the Golden Globes and SAG Awards are done, the frontrunners have usually emerged and it becomes almost too easy to predict who will win everything else. Such was the case this year when the same four actors swept their respective categories nearly everywhere including the Academy Awards. If it weren’t for the parade of fashion and beauty moments on my Instagram feed, I would have tuned out completely. But much to my surprise, the overwhelming amount of celebrity bob hairstyles like, everywhere, has already put my plans for 2020 on pause.

After big-chopping last year, I thought I’d be sticking with a buzzcut at least until summer. And after that, I didn’t plan to let my hair grow longer than an inch or two. I’m more than comfortable with waking up in the morning, running a little foam conditioner through my strands and running out the door because it looks cute and it saves time. The last thing I expected to convince me otherwise was the red carpet because what usually comes to mind is “wow, that probably took forever to do.” However, a style as classic as the bob is too versatile to be a one-trick pony. As evidenced by Amandla Stenberg, Kerry Washington, Margot Robbie and the many others who did their own version this year, it can be curled, blown-out, wet, dry—name it and it can probably be done.

So in a rare moment, I’m taking back everything I said about keeping my hair short indefinitely. Whether it’s a faux version or the real deal, I’ll probably be rocking a bob before year’s end thanks to all of this gorgeous red carpet inspo and a couple of stylers on my wishlist.

Reese Witherspoon

Serving blunt bob inspo at the Golden Globes.

Kerry Washington

The TV and film kicked off the new year in this textured ‘do with a middle part.

Saoirse Ronan

The Little Women star proves the blowout is back.

For Body: Joico Hair Shake Liquid-To-Powder Texturizer

Lucy Boynton

A lowkey wavy bob to complement her stellar eye makeup.

Issa Rae

Love the half-up, half-down style of Issa’s curly bob.

Naomi Watts

Old Hollywood glamour done right.

For Curl Definition: Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Cream Gel

Margot Robbie

A perfectly undone mid-length bob.

Margot Robbie

So nice I had to shout her out twice! These structured waves are just as gorgeous.

Taraji P. Henson

She’s working these side-swept curls.

For Hold: OGX Shine & Revitalize Extra Strength Multi-Benefit Hairspray

Zoey Deutch

The sleekest bob I’ve ever seen.

Zuri Hall

Full-looking ringlets are definitely my vibe.

Michelle Williams

The ear-length bob is definitely underrated.

For Gentle Brushing: Tangle Teezer Smashed Holo Pink Compact Styler

Kristin Cavallari

Sleek and straight FTW.

Amandla Stenberg

Shoulder-length braids? It’s a done deal.

Greta Gerwig

Nothing says “effortless” like a bob tucked behind the ears.

Gwendoline Christie

This lob is too chic.

Joey King

Slicked-back and fabulous.

For Drying: Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

Maya Hawke

I love the dimension bangs instantly add to bobs.

Brandi Carlile

My favorite country crooner is serving one of her fiercest hairstyles to date.

Chrissy Teigen

Looking glowy and gorgeous in a lob with beautiful highlights.

Bebe Rexha

The singer’s lob has just enough waves to look full without looking fake.

Kelly Osbourne

The more color, the better, right?

Lauren London

A classic variation.

For Accessorizing: Kitsch Netflix “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” Hat Box Gift Set

Tove Lo

Dip-dyed tips will look amazing for summer.

Maya Rudolph

Just take this bob and put it on my head. It’s perfect.

Lucy Boynton

Can’t wait to have fun with accessories like this red carpet star.

Zazie Beetz

And when my curls are truly flourishing, I’ll definitely be replicating this beehive-esque look.

