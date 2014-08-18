50 Habits of the World’s Trendiest Women

Following the trendiest celebrities is one of our favorite pastimes. From their hair, clothes, accessories and makeup, we just can’t get enough. So we began some research to find out exactly what they do to look so flawless all of the time. Whether it’s their favorite body scrub or nail polish, we wanted to know the unique beauty habits of some of the world’s trendiest women. Below, we’ve complied a list of 50 of our style icon celebrities, from Lily Collins’ thick brow tricks to Amanda Seyfried’s love for dry shampoo, every crazy habit is here!

1. Emma Stone always uses a DIY baking soda scrub to get flawless skin. With sensitive skin, this is a gentle exfoliator.

2. “I do have to switch up shampoos quite regularly because otherwise my hair will get used to it and I’ll get build-up, or it starts going really greasy. I just found a Klorane Shampoo with Quinine and B Vitamins, which leaves you with a nice dry texture.” – Alexa Chung

3. We can’t get enough of Blake Lively’s shiny hair. She credits it to adding coconut oil to the ends, a trick she learned from her mom.

4. Olivia Palermo swears by Orange Blossom Cologne by Jo Malone. It’s sweet scent is perfect for the summer.

5. Nicole Ritchie doesn’t like loading up on makeup but when she does, her go-to bronzer is Too Faced Caribbean Compact in Sun Bunny.

6. “For my body, I use a dry body brush every day, which I feel really stimulates the lymphatic system and makes my skin feel extra smooth, and I make a sea salt and coconut oil body scrub.” – Miranda Kerr

7. “My top tip to keep my skin gorgeous… keeping my stress levels down… eg. Doing things that make me happy.” – Emma Watson

8. Get an even bronzed look all over with Carlene K Shine Bronzer just like Pretty Little Liars star, Shay Mitchell.

9. Olivia Wilde says she loves playing with her hair color. Her biggest piece of advice when changing hair colors is to choose products that have nurturing properties that won’t damage your hair.

10. After each show, Katy Perry always remembers to remove all of her makeup. She swears by the Shu Uemura Skin Purifier Cleansing Beauty Oil to keep her skin looking bright after each performance.

11. Ever wonder how Kendall Jenner keeps her long legs perfectly shiny all day long? She owes it all to the Venus Embrace razor and the Satin Care Passionista Fruit Shave Gel.

12. Kate Bosworth says she swears by any beauty product that’s easy to use. In a recent Vogue interview, she said “I love the Chanel Illusion D’Ombré eye shadows. Again, they’re easy, I can apply them quickly, and they give me an instant pretty-effect.”

13. Natalie Portman says her most important beauty tip is to not over-pluck or wax your eyebrows. Thick, full brows are the way to go.

14. Like most Victoria Secret models, Karlie Kloss loves a good workout. In order to avoid acne breakouts, she says “it’s important when you’re sweating to keep your skin clean and fresh. I wash my face before and after a workout.”

15. To get those long, full lashes, Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t just use one mascara. Instead, she layers two different types, Lancôme Doll Lashes and M.A.C. Zoom Fast Black Lash mascara. To get those long, full lashes, Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t just use one mascara. Instead, she layers two different types,

16. We’ve always obsessed over our favorite trendy twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Mary-Kate said one of her favorite beauty secrets is sucking on an ice cube. “A makeup artist once told me to suck on an ice cube if your face is puffy.”

17. “To make my lips look fuller, I trace the line a little bit outside of my natural lip line.” – Rihanna

18. We can’t blame Vanessa Hudgens for being a little stressed out. From acting, modeling and countless interviews, Hudgens is always on the go. She says that “Before an interview I’ll rub a jasmine aromatherapy blend into my hands, then on my face and neck.” Try Hudgens’ favorite, Aromappeal’s Jasmine Essential Oil Blend.

19. Leighton Meester, the star of Gossip Girl, believes less is more when it comes to beauty products. In a recent Glamour interview she said, “I just think it’s important to be healthy and active and it really reflects in the way you look.”

20. “Dab highlighter on the bow of your lips for a fuller pout.” – Candice Swanepoel

21. Bright red lips are all the rage this summer season and our favorite teen star, Selena Gomez has perfected the look. She can’t leave the house without Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Rebelle lipstick.

22. “If I’m being responsible, I’ll wash my face, but I never take off my eyeliner or my mascara because it looks so good the next day. It’s a continuous thing; I think I’ve never really had clean eyes.” – Kristen Stewart

23. It’s not easy being flawless like Kate Moss. She says this is not always the case. In a recent interview Moss said, “if I wake up in the morning and look tired and puffy,” Moss told the Fashion Telegraph team, “I fill a sink with ice and cucumber and submerge my face. It instantly tightens everything making you feel and look instantly better.”

24. From being a supermodel, former pop star and mother, Victoria Beckham says she stays hydrated and energized by drinking lots and lots of coconut water. Without this, she’d be run down early on in the day.

25. While it may be hard to believe, Taylor Swift has bad hair days just like the rest of us. She says, “The best way to turn around a bad hair day is to put your hair in a side braid.”

26. Like everyone these days, we love Lily Collins’ thick brows. What surprised us though is that she didn’t always love her brows. “Big brows weren’t the look in L.A., where I grew up,” she says. “But my mom instilled in me that it’s the quirky things that make you beautiful.”

27. Surprisingly, Lea Michele has struggled with acne for years. To eliminate her acne, she swears by La Mer’s The Soft Moisturizing Soft Cream.

28. Nina Dobrev, the star of Vampire Diaries, swears by It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye.”It covers really well and doesn’t move. I’m a vampire! I work long hours and I don’t sleep a lot, so I have dark circles. This is really the only thing that covers them,” she says.

29. Cara Delevingne says her flawless skin comes from constantly changing up her skin care products. Whether Carmex Lip Balm, SkinCueticals Vitamin C Serum, or Simple Facial Wipes, Delvingne loves trying new products.

30. We can’t get enough of Shailene Woodley’s completely natural look. In a recent interview she said she prefers using all natural products and home remedies. “I love a natural way to heal,” Woodley says. “You can do something called ‘oil pulling’ where you swish coconut or sesame oil in your mouth when you wake up and spit it out. It’s amazing! It really makes your teeth whiter.”

31. “The most beautiful a woman can be is hair up in a knot, just hanging out,” she says. “Anyone can look pretty when they have a team of hair and makeup behind them, but if you can be a beautiful person inside and out just bumming around town. I think that’s what beauty is.” – Chloe Grace Moretz

32. Amanda Seyfried admits she’s just like us and uses dry shampoo on a daily basis. Her favorite is Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair dry shampoo, it keeps her hair looking fabulous as she only washes her hair a few times a week.

33. Lucy Hale has an obsession with makeup brushes but she says her favorite one is the Makeup Forever Large Powder Fan Brush. It’s easy to use and applies foundations evenly.

34. We can’t get enough of Jennifer Lawrence’s quirky personality and outrageous Red Carpet comments. She recently admitted her one beauty secret is taking a hot bath at the end of the day. It relaxes her after a long day on set and gets her ready for what’s to come.

35. Ariana Grande is famous for her high, thick ponytail. She owes the style to Argan oil she applies to her hair each night before bed.

36. No wonder Mila Kunis has an unbelievable body, she believes in working out six days a week. Exercise and drinking at least 10 glasses of water a day are what keep Kunis’ skin and body flawless.

37. “I take Biotin (a B vitamin). It has really helped my hair to grow long and look healthy.” – Bella Thorne

38. Not all celebrities use expensive beauty and skin products. Take it from Diane Kruger who says she uses Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar to wash her face each day.

39. For a night out, Zoe Saldana loves switching up her nail color depending on her outfit or mood. She especially loves Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Bad Romance. Saldana says this color is funky and festive, making it the perfect nail color.

40. From Mean Girls to The Notebook, we’ve always been obsessed with Rachel McAdams’ style. She recently told Allure Magazine that her beauty secret are seaweed masks. She says, “I use a seaweed mask [Fresh Sea Plant Mask] by Chicet that I really love. It dries, and then it’s really fun to pick off the pieces of seaweed, which is totally disgusting, and I can’t believe I just told you that.”

41. In the hot summer months, Lauren Conrad swears by taking cold showers. She says they add an extra shine to your hair and won’t dry out your skin.

42. As a pop star and a mom, Gwen Stefani says fitting in a good workout can be difficult. Instead, she says to always make working out a fun activity, rather than something that’s going to torture you. Grab a few friends or family members and do fun workouts together.

43. Our favorite O.C. star, Rachel Bilson loves a good smokey eye. She says she owes it all to blending the right amount of earthy tones to really make her eyes pop.

44. With her new M.A.C lipstick collection out this past June, we couldn’t’ wait to know how Lorde keeps her pout looking fabulous all day long. She says she adds a lip liner under and makes sure she’s careful when drinking or eating.

45. Kelly Osbourne recently got a lot of attention from an Instagram photo of her wearing a sheet face mask. Osbourne says these at home facials are perfect for clearing up acne and black heads.

46. As a native Floridian, supermodel Kate Upton loves neutral eyeshadows that blend and shimmer with her tan skin. She can’t get enough of Bobbi Brown’s Sand Eye Palette.

47. As a Victoria Secret Angel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has to maintain a flawless complexion. One of her go-to face moisturizers is Sisley’s Broad Spectrum Facial Sunscreen. It protects her skin during long outdoor photo shoots.

48. “For an everyday makeup look, I usually use Almay’s CC cream, then concealer, bronzer and maybe a bit of mascara. The whole thing takes me ten minutes. I apply everything with my hands and blend like crazy.” – Kate Hudson

49. Like most of us, Michelle Williams is obsessed with green juices. She says that drinking one glass a day will quickly transform your skin.

50. Fashion icon Whitney Port says looking beautiful starts with sleep. “I try to get as much sleep as possible, moisturize as much as possible and always wash my face before I go to sleep,” she says.