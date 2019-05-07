The Beauty Products Makeup Artists Actually Used on Celebrities at The Met Gala

Scroll To See More Images

This year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme at the annual Met Gala not only ushered in some daring, referential, and downright jaw-dropping sartorial looks (and elaborate performances to match), but it also presented us with some soon-to-be viral celebrity beauty looks for 2019. Despite the Met Gala’s reputation as “the biggest night in fashion,” this year, it was also a major night for over-the-top makeup, flagrant hair styles, and theatrical nail designs as well (hello, Elle Fanning). Lady Gaga’s four-course ensemble was perfectly complimented by her unapologetically dramatic 3-D lashes paired with a hot pink lip, while Chloë Grace Moretz accentuated her sparkly Louis Vuitton mini dress with a matching smokey eye and bold fuchsia-stained pout. Priyan Kachopra also participated in the sculptural lash trend, sporting a pair of monumental falsies to help bring out her matching raspberry eye and lip mixture.

As for top hair trends of the night, the polished (and often embellished) mid to high pony tail was also a major recurring theme at the event, as worn on supermodel Lily Aldridge, Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne and Hailey Bieber, just to name a select few. Platinum, Barbie-blonde hair (and wigs) also had a major moment tonight, as seen on Mindy Kaling, Kacey Musgraves, and even Kris Jenner.

The Met Gala is essentially the Academy Awards of fashion, and it’s equally as important for guests consult a professional wardrobe stylists to help them create a show-stopping look as it is to bring in makeup and hair professionals to help them not only look awesome, but also stay on theme. We spoke with some of the beauty pros that worked behind the scenes of some of our favorite beauty looks of the evening to get the low down on what they actually used to prep, perfect, and touch up their celebrity clients.

Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream

Compared to many of the statement beauty looks we saw this year, Serena Williams’ makeup was relatively low-key, meaning that glowy skin courtesy of solid skin care prep was key. Makeup artist Renny Vasquez used Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream under her base to give a hint of sheen without looking greasy.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lipstick Lipstick Crayon

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno created Lady Gaga’s hot pink lip look with Marc Jacobs’ Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in the shade “flaming-oh!” and topped if off with the Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick in the shade “sweet escape.”

Dove Re-Hydrating Care Between Washes Mist

To finish off Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan’s sleek ponytail hair stylist Aaron Carlo used this drugstore hair mist. “To keep the ponytail full and airy all night, I misted the ends with Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo before adding the bows,” he said.

Chanel Sublimage Le Fluide Skin Regeneration

Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey prepped Kirsten Stewart’s skin with Chanel’s Chanel Sublimage Le Fluide Skin Regeneration to ensure a soft and even canvas for her Bowie-inspired makeup look.

Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volumizing Mascara

Inspired by both Louis XIV and the “edgy spirit of Bowie,” makeup artist Pati Dubroff emphasized Priyanka Chopra Jonas architectural lash look using this voluminous mascara.

O.P.I. Nail Lacquer in Samoan Sand

To create Kylie Jenner’s ombre nude manicure, manicurist Chaun Peth used a combination of O.P.I.’s Samoan Sand and Chiffon On My Mind.

e.l.f. 18 Hit Wonder Eyeshadow Palette

“I was inspired by the Supermodels of the 90’s,” said Chloë Grace Moretz’s makeup artist, Mai Quynh. “I wanted the eyes to be the focus of the face by making them dramatic and smoky while pairing them with a super bright pink lip.” She played up Moretz’s ’90s-era mini dress using this affordable palette.

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray

“I wanted to play off of the ‘Camp’ theme and the interesting proportions of her dress while also giving an Avant Garde shape to the face and playing up her strength with a high ponytail,” said Lily Aldridge’s hair stylist, Bryce Bryce Scarlett. He used this medium hold hair spray to give the pony tail lasting definition without looking crunch or drying out the model’s locks.

