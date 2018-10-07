15 Beauty Products Celebs Always Keep in Their Bags

Have you ever wondered what celebs typically keep in their expensive designer bags? More often than not, there’s hair, skin and makeup staples that barely cost more than lunch. We’re talking $3 lip balm, $12 face mist and even disposable spoolie brushes. But sometimes, there are higher-end finds that also deliver the type of results you can’t help but rave about. Celebrity on-the-go beauty stashes usually check both boxes.
So if you need new products for your bag, we’ve gathered their most used items, aside from the basic chargers and notepads, whether they’re traveling or just going to the gym. Here’s the scoop on what they’re hiding in plain sight.
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
British supermodel Jourdan Dunn keeps Kopari Coconut Rose Toner in her purse, which is full of antioxidants to help reduce pores and restore your skin’s pH balance. As a model on the go, Dunn told Glamour this product is great for flights, and it smells great, too.
$24 at Kopari Beauty
Photo:
Kopari
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
Bella Hadid says she always has this close at hand in her purse, and not just because she was a brand ambassador. The 21-year-old model told Vogue Japan, “[What’s] always in my bag is my Lip Maximizer one hundred percent. I genuinely can’t leave the house without it.” This plumping gloss contains hyaluronic-filling spheres that help retain moisture in the lips, while creating a contoured effect.
$34 at Dior
Photo:
Dior
Clearasil Rapid Action Pads
Singer Madison Beer makes her skin a top priority and carries around these skin savers. In an episode of Spill It, she told Refinery 29, “I literally carry this around with me 24/7. [I] use them every night. Lifesaver.”
$9.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Clearasil
Disposable Eyelash Brushes
Lash extensions can be a pain to keep up with, but Noah Cyrus definitely knows how to keep hers in control. The singer told Refinery 29, “I always keep my lash extension brushes in there so you always have to have [an] extra [one] of these.” Her brushes of choice are the Myaokue-up Disposable Eyelash Brushes.
$6.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Myaokue-up
Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick
Disney star Olivia Holt told Refinery 29 exactly what she uses to add color to her lips and cheeks: Neutrogena's MoistureSmooth Color Stick.
$8.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Neutrogena
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm (SPF 15)
DJ and model Chantel Jeffries told Refinery 29 she uses this balm to moisturize her lips and revealed she also applies it under her eyes if she goes out without makeup and forgets to put on sunscreen.
$3.08 at Amazon
Photo:
Palmer's
Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
Ashley Tisdale stays hydrated by keeping hand creams and lip balms in her purse, as well as Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray. In a video on her YouTube channel, she said that it's great for revitalizing the skin, especially after a long day in the sun.
$12.50–$18 at Sephora
Photo:
Evian
Tyra Beauty Instant Gratification Mask
The former model and TV personality Tyra Banks, pulled out her Tyra Beauty Instant Gratification Mask during a YouTube video with makeup artist Patrick Simondac and declared it a top pick from her namesake brand. The mask is meant to be warmed up in the hands while still in the packet before applying. Tyra told Patrick she uses them to reduce the appearance of lines, and it “snatches the face."
$9–$49 at Tyra Beauty
Photo:
Tyra Beauty
Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths
Olivia Jade Giannulli, blogger and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, showed us on her YouTube channel why she loves keeping the Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloth in her purse. “I work out a lot, so anytime I go to a workout class I always wipe my face with this to prevent breakouts,” she said.
$48 at Koh Gen Do
Photo:
Koh Gen Do
Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil
Jessica Alba keeps her very own Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil in her purse and told Us Weekly that the first thing she does in the morning when she wakes up is put it on.
$27.99 at Honest Beauty
Photo:
Honest Beauty
Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
Amanda Bynes said to Us Weekly, “My new colorist Evelyn Arrieta at Roil Salon has me on this new hair routine, which includes me taking care of my darker hair. I am now using this amazing Oribe dry shampoo because of her.”
$44 at Oribe
Photo:
Oribe
The "'90s" Scrunchie
Karlie Kloss told Elle Hong Kong that she is definitely into “'90s scrunchies," a trend that's certainly made a resurgence this year.
$4.64 at Amazon
Photo:
Goody
Tarte Not So Slick Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers
“I have very oily skin. When I get shiny and people think I’ve been running around the city, I keep myself fresh with Tarte’s blotting papers and Kat Von D’s blotting powder,” Orange Is the New Black Star Selenis Leyva told Us Weekly.
$7 at Tarte
Photo:
Tarte
Fenty Beauty Match Stix
Fenty Beauty is taking over makeup bags everywhere. Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz told Us Weekly, “I always have to have that glow. And I’m dying over Fenty Beauty’s Shimmer Skinsticks. The Unicorn one looks dope with my skin tone.”
$25 at Fenty Beauty
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa keeps this top-rated pencil in taupe in her purse. She told Us Weekly she uses a lighter color because it makes her look more youthful.
$21 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Photo:
Anastasia Beverly Hills