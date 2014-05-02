Best of the Week: Messy Waves and Braids

Whether your hair was loose and wavy or sleek and straight, as long as it was down and flowing, you were on trend this week. Everyone from Nicole Richie to Kate Moss decided to let their hair down and show off their luscious locks. There was one lovely lady, however, that decided to slick back her strands in the most interesting of ways. That gorgeous girl and beauty risk taker was none other than Cara Delevingne.

To see the hair we’ve mentioned above and the makeup looks that went with it, click through the slideshow above! It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking a long bob or have cascading locks, we have a look (hopefully) that you will want to try on your next night out.

