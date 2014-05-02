Best of the Week: Messy Waves and Braids

Whether your hair was loose and wavy or sleek and straight, as long as it was down and flowing, you were on trend this week. Everyone from Nicole Richie to Kate Moss decided to let their hair down and show off their luscious locks. There was one lovely lady, however, that decided to slick back her strands in the most interesting of ways. That gorgeous girl and beauty risk taker was none other than Cara Delevingne.
To see the hair we’ve mentioned above and the makeup looks that went with it, click through the slideshow above! It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking a long bob or have cascading locks, we have a look (hopefully) that you will want to try on your next night out.
Loose, easy waves and a gorgeous smokey eye on Mindy Kaling transformed this pretty and funny lady into the belle of the ball.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano
Diane Kruger looks cool and casual at the City of Angels Film Festival with exceptionally tousled locks and a turquoise cat eye.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/WireImage
We are thrilled with Cara Delevingne's hair and makeup look she rocked at the launch of the 'Kate Moss for Topshop Collection' because now we have sorted out our weekend hair and makeup inspiration. Thanks Cara!
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Kate Moss has always been the master at achieving the perfectly undone look, and her hair and makeup at the launch of her new collection for Topshop was no exception to that. Please Kate, teach us your ways!
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate's close friend and fellow supermodel, Naomi Campbell, came out to support her good friend's clothing launch this week and looked absolutely stunning doing so.
Burberry babe, Suki Waterhouse, was seen rocking an edgy, yet glamorous look at Kate Moss's collection launch for Topshop. The grunge-inspired style was a welcome change from her usual pretty and polished getups.
Sienna Miller is back to blonde and flashing that million dollar smile we know and love. Her groomed brows and softly rimmed eyes are all Sienna needs to look beautiful and radiant.
Photo:
David M. Benett
The asymmetrical purple lob Nicole Richie debuted this week is seriously incredible. Classic Nicole showing everyone else up on the red carpet. We wish we had the guts to rock hair like that, too!
Photo:
Brad Barket/Getty Images for AOL
Model Gigi Hadid looked like a California beach babe at the Radio Disney Music Awards with her long blonde hair flowing and her tan skin glowing.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
At an event for AOL, Zoe Saldana looked absolutely gorgeous with long glossy locks, slightly winged liner, and a cherry red pout.
Photo:
Brad Barket/Getty Images for AOL