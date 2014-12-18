15 Celebrity Beauty Experts Share Their Holiday Wish Lists

By mid-December, we all have holiday wish lists that are a mile long. Our favorite beauty experts are no different, and many of them have some pretty interesting asks of Santa this season! We asked our favorite celebrity hairstylists, makeup artists, and manicurists what they were hoping to receive this holiday season, whether it be beauty products or otherwise. Some of the answers may inspire you with your own wish list – from Oscar de la Renta headbands to Tom Ford lipstick sets.
More From Beauty High:
" The Maison de NEST luxury votive candle gift set combines NEST Fragrances' best-selling holiday scents (bluemercury client’s love these!)—Holiday and Birchwood Pine—together under one roof for the first time. A total of five votive candles are packaged in a gift box that is a hand-drawn rendering of a townhouse in New York City." – Bluemercury CEO Marla Malcolm Beck
"A 1962 mid-century modern roof. We finally got some rain in LA and I got a big surprise! I also adore strong scented candles of all kinds and L'occitane Shea Butter hand cream. I wash my hands constantly all day every day!" – Joanna Schlip, celebrity makeup artist for Physician's Formula
"I really enjoy getting corny gifts that lift my spirit— something like matching husband/wife sweaters or hats – just to be playful and to make us giggle together." – Jin Soon Choi, celebrity manicurist
“Now that I am moving into a new home, I am thinking about items I would never have thought to purchase before. Beautiful coffee table books from anything on the history of New York City and all New York City-centric books to the history of style, fashion and Vogue, Chanel, etc.” - Makeup Artist Laura Geller, Founder, Laura Geller Beauty
(Pictured: Chanel Art by Karl Lagerfeld)
“Like most married couples of over twenty years without children, my partner Brian and I have everything we need in our lives. I want to place gifts under my tree this year for the people I love who are in need. I’m wishing for tolerance and world peace. However, I do have my eyes on a Lanvin quilted hooded jacket this season!” - Celebrity hairstylist Paul Labrecque, owner of Paul Labrecque Salons
"The true Italian in me wants to own a Vespa so I can enjoy the scenary and meet people along my way. But if I won the lottery, my Christmas present to myself would be a G5 Private Jet so I can take my dogs everywhere I go." – David Babaii, Partner, Blo Blow Dry Bar
"This year, the Thera-Pearl Eye-ssential Mask is at the top of my wish list. As a frequent traveler, I find that it works wonders on my tired, puffy eyes. And as an added bonus, when I place the heated mask on my eyes, I am instantly relaxed from head to toe!" – Cecilia Wong, founder of Cecilia Wong Skincare
"The new Louis Vuitton Bank Loafer. I love the stainless steel heel and it’s rare to find a men’s shoe that is unusual and not the standard fare." – Ramy Gafni, celebrity makeup artist and brow expert
"I love a good face mask! I am asking Santa and every Elf he has for the Roloxin Lift face masks. Decreased pore size and they get rid of bags under my eyes with results that last up to 24 hours. Even if I had a long day, you won't see it on my face!" – Charles Baker Strahan, Herbal Essences celebrity stylist
“I am always looking for the perfect rain boots! I wear a lot of dresses and the big chunky rain boots with the dresses never work so I am always looking for a sleek pair of rain boots. But really what I would like for Christmas this year is for no rain or polar vortex in New York City, where I live; even if I had the perfect rain boots!” – Poppy King, Lipstick Queen Founder
Pictured: Jeffrey Campbell for Urban Outfitters
"First on my list is an AS Roma Soccer Jersey, they are my favorite football team. On my ultimate luxury wish list are a 3D printing pen, which just looks super cool and a Maserati Ghibli Q4. But what I really want, if I could have anything? A dish of my mother’s potato gratin and her mousse au chocolat for dessert. I really miss my family during the holiday." – Celebrity hairstylist and salon owner, Julien Farel
"Arden’s Garden 2 Day Detox is on my wish list this year. The perfect solution for rejuvenating my body, the citrus juice blend is both delicious and full of all the daily essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that I need. I love this after the holidays and anytime during the year that I need to hit reset!” – HollyBeth Anderson, founder of HollyBeth Organic
"The Tom Ford bold lips set. The colors are beyond gorgeous and the packaging is to die for. The act of applying lipstick should be just as stunning as the outcome. One of these lipsticks is a treat, but four feels like the perfect holiday splurge!" – Kelli Bartlett, Head of Makeup Artistry for GLAMSQUAD