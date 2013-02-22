Learn How to Get Gorgeous Makeup, Even With Glasses!

Dorothy Parker once said, “Men seldom make passes at girls that wear glasses.” While we know that times have definitely changed since then and that the boys definitely like a girl in spectacles. Case in point: Zooey Deschanel on “New Girl.” There are certain tricks to getting your peepers to pop behind your frames, and we’re all about sharing those tips with you. We asked some of the beauty industry’s top experts to give us some tips to help girls with glasses to look their absolute best. So, prop up the frames and check out these helpful Hollywood insider tips.

“I love ladies in glasses! I wouldn’t go farther than eyeliner and mascara. I think the most important thing for women who wear glasses is concealing and brightening the eye area. One of my favorites is By Terry Eclat de Teint Pinceau Color Skin Enhancer Brush. It magically brightens the eyes to the apricot shade that is universally flattering. If you want to add additional highlight, add a little high beam in the inner corner/side bridge of your nose with Vapour Organic Beauty Trick Stick in Orbit. Then just warm up your skin with the Urban Decay Naked Flush Blush Palette.

I also love the idea of a bright statement lip with a naked eye or just mascara. One of my favorites is NARS Lipstick in Heat Wave. If you’re not a bright lip woman, try Kevyn Aucoin The Lip Pencil in Medium mixed with a little By Terry Baume de Rose lip balm.” – Romy Soleimani, Beauty Director at Large for Beauty.com

“Eyeglasses can sometimes make your eyes appear smaller. Open up the eye area with an intense, volumizing mascara. It’s one of the easiest ways to define your eyes and make them stand out. Our Lash Injection Tube Building Mascara has tubes that wrap around each lash to stretch and curl for extreme volume, length and drama to give you that multi-dimensional effect as if they are popping through the lenses!” – Jerrod Blandino, Co-founder and Creative Director of Too Faced Cosmetics

“Before you walk out the door in your glasses, do a balance check. What’s a balance check? Put on your frames and check if the parts of your brows outside of the glasses are even. If they aren’t, even out your brows by holding a pencil horizontally above both eyebrows. Make a small mark on both brows at the highest point of the arch, then use Brow Wiz to lift your lower arch to match the higher shape. Brush brow powder on top to blend and match your faux arch with your natural one, and you’re ready to go!” -Anastasia Soare, Brow Expert and Founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills

