21 Celebrity Bangs to Check Out Before You Make the Cut

21 Celebrity Bangs to Check Out Before You Make the Cut

21 Celebrity Bangs to Check Out Before You Make the Cut
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Burberry

Let’s be real here: Bangs never really go away. Celebrities almost always bring them back year after year without fail. Last year, Lucy Hale blessed us with a lash-grazing cut, and remember when Chrissy Teigen sported bangs almost immediately after announcing her pregnancy? More recently, Bella Hadid debuted more subtle curtain bangs, and even Shailene Woodley dyed her hair jet-black and cut her once-long tresses into chic, choppy bangs.

MORE: 17 Celebrity Hairstyles That Show the Transformative Power of Bangs

By now, you might be having nightmarish flashbacks of your horribly choppy, uneven bangs you wore for approximately half your childhood (thanks, mom!), but trust us when we say it is possible to rock seriously stylish, trendy, next-level bangs. We’ve even rounded up 21 of our favorite celebrity bangs for proof—because we all know celeb ‘dos are arguably the best hair inspo out there.

MORE: 25 Runway-Inspired Ways to Style Your Bangs

Click through, fall in love, and, when you finally decide to give bangs a try again, please leave them up to the professionals, OK? For the love of god, do not cut bangs yourself.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

1 of 21
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
Photo: John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images
Reiya Downs
Reiya Downs
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Lily James
Lily James
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Burberry
🦇

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Little kiss for ya 😘 #happy #humpday #BMH1000times

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne
Photo: Bella Thorne/Instagram
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Photo: Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram
Cutting loose for @HarryConnickJr...

Lily Collins

Lily Collins
Photo: Lily Collins/Instagram
New bangs. Bang bang

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff
Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
pinkys up

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid
Photo: Bella Hadid/Instagram
Before I realised I forgot my passport

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse
Photo: Suki Waterhouse/Instagram
Lucy Hale
Photo: Lucy Hale/Instagram
Katie Holmes
Photo: Katie Holmes/Instagram
Ariel Winter
Photo: Ariel Winter/Instagram
g'day mate 😉

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss
Photo: Karlie Kloss/Instagram

