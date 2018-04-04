21 Celebrity Bangs to Check Out Before You Make the Cut

Let’s be real here: Bangs never really go away. Celebrities almost always bring them back year after year without fail. Last year, Lucy Hale blessed us with a lash-grazing cut, and remember when Chrissy Teigen sported bangs almost immediately after announcing her pregnancy? More recently, Bella Hadid debuted more subtle curtain bangs, and even Shailene Woodley dyed her hair jet-black and cut her once-long tresses into chic, choppy bangs.

By now, you might be having nightmarish flashbacks of your horribly choppy, uneven bangs you wore for approximately half your childhood (thanks, mom!), but trust us when we say it is possible to rock seriously stylish, trendy, next-level bangs. We’ve even rounded up 21 of our favorite celebrity bangs for proof—because we all know celeb ‘dos are arguably the best hair inspo out there.

Click through, fall in love, and, when you finally decide to give bangs a try again, please leave them up to the professionals, OK? For the love of god, do not cut bangs yourself.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.