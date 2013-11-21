Celebrity Bangs Inspiration: 8 Ways to Style Your Fringe

No matter who you are, we’re willing to bet that at one point or another, you’ve considered cutting bangs. Whether it’s a friend, a celebrity or a blogger, once you see one girl who looks great with a fringe, you immediately consider the cut for your own face. While we’re huge fans of bangs, we do subscribe to the belief that not all bangs were created equal.
If you’re debating making the chop (or you already have and you feel like you’re in a bangs rut), we’ve pulled together eight of our favorite celebrity bangs looks to inspire you. From blunt to side-swept, here are eight ways to style your fringe.
Beth Behrs' bangs are ideal for longer foreheads, and because her bangs begin farther back on her hairline, they really have a full, lush look. With her bangs this long, Beth can style them either blunt and straight down or off to the side.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bella Thorne wears her fringe with a top knot, parting bangs in the center and using them to frame either side of her face. We especially love the longer pieces on either side that help to make the bangs extend past just her forehead, making the hairstyle more fluid.
Photo:
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Emma Stone's longer, side-swept bangs are great for girls who want bangs but aren't quite ready to commit just yet. Because they practically blend right in with her hair, Emma's bangs are versatile enough to be styled a number of ways.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Jena Malone's short, vintage style bangs are just begging to be worn with a cat eye and red lip. We like that they're not overly styled, and that she puts the focus on her bangs by pulling the rest of her hair back into a ponytail.
Photo:
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Hannah Simone typically wears her thick, blunt bangs straight down, but styling them to the side is just as gorgeous and it gives them a touch of elegance. Once you train your bangs to sit where you want them, use hair wax to keep them in place.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Rashida Jones' wispy, delicate bangs are a non-aggressive hairstyle that works best for fine hair. Blow bangs straight and use a pinch of hair oil to keep them looking shiny and smooth.
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Taylor Swift will likely never get rid of her bangs, and we're pretty happy about that. The singer's thick, eyelash skimming style works so well for her face shape.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Karlie Kloss' bob has made a name for itself by being just a bit different than the rest of the bob haircuts cropping up lately. WIth a hint of short, side-swept bangs, Karlie's look is given a soft, feminine edge.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic