22 Bold and Beautiful Celebrity Afros That Helped Define Black History

Women of color have long been encouraged to adopt European beauty standards instead of embracing the versatility of their natural hair. And in an era where celebrity culture still plays a large role in the decisions we make regarding personal appearance, we’re grateful for the famous ladies who rock their coils and curls unapologetically.
Sure, we love experimenting with weaves, wigs, and extensions, but no hairstyle embodies black girl magic more boldly than an Afro. From the era of Studio 54 to present day, these are the celebrity Afros—of all shapes, sizes, and textures—that have helped shape black beauty history.
Diana Ross
In a 1975 black-and-white portrait photo shoot, musical icon Diana Ross flaunted a voluminous, meticulously shaped Afro. Throughout her career, she wore them in different styles, shapes, and textures.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross's daughter, "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, also experiments with her natural curls but frequently lets her curls flow freely.
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu is no stranger to Afro styles. In 1997, the singer even released a song called "Afro," expressing how she loves the boldness of her look.
Jill Scott
At the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, singer Jill Scott wore her Afro with a black jeweled accent and a pair of dangling earrings to match.
Solange Knowles
Like her older sister Beyoncé, Solange Knowles isn't afraid of expressing herself through her hair. She often plays with different styles and textures, including the classic Afro.
Angela Davis
Former Black Panther and activist Angela Davis’s natural hair is not only a physical extension of the work she's done to promote black pride; it's also just plain old fabulous.
Uzo Aduba
The "Orange Is the New Black" actress has never shied away from flaunting her kinky coils and wore her boldest style yet at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Nina Simone
The boundary-breaking singer and activist led the charge in embracing black beauty on a global platform in the ’60s and ’70s.
Viola Davis
The Oscar- and Golden Globe–winning actress has been embracing her natural hair in recent years. Her latest Afro moment happened at this year's Golden Globe Awards.
Marsha Hunt
Singer and writer Marsha Hunt posed for multiple high-profile shoots, including this 1969 Vogue feature, in her trademark Afro.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o often takes the red carpet with not only breathtaking gowns but unforgettable hair as well. The "Black Panther" star recently made an appearance on "Good Morning America" in a TWA.
Nathalie Emmanuel
The "Game of Thrones" actress wears her natural hair throughout the series and on the red carpet.
Pam Grier
Blaxploitation legend Pam Grier got her start in a signature Afro that she rocked throughout several films, including "Scream" and "Blacula."
Yaya DaCosta
The model-turned-actress has worn a larger-than-life Afro for most of her life, but we weren't introduced to it until her stint on "America's Next Top Model."
Corinne Bailey Rae
Corinne Bailey Rae has always flaunted her natural hair. Whether her kinks are short or very long, the British singer and songwriter wears it unapologetically.
Amandla Stenberg
This actress knows how to pull chic hairstyles out of her back pocket, from full curls to a completely shaved head. She debuted her newly grown curls at the Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment Breakfast.
Iman
Iman has always been a fashion icon. At Interview Magazine's 30th anniversary party in 1999, the former high-fashion model showed up to the event with a striking fiery 'Fro.
Lauryn Hill
The singer and songwriter has worn Afros of varying sizes, but our favorite has to be the big and beautiful one she sported while performing in 2005.
Ebonee Davis
The model and activist has long said that her natural hair is a form of protest against unfair beauty standards throughout the fashion and beauty industries.
Imaan Hammam
You'd be hard-pressed to find the top model deviating from her signature voluminous curls on and off the runway.
Selah Marley
Like her mother, Lauryn Hill, the burgeoning singer and model rocks her natural coils wherever she goes.
Zendaya
The singer and actress is one of today's biggest and best hair chameleons. Her Afro at the InStyle Awards is one of her fiercest looks to date.
