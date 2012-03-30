Emma Watson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift & Other Celebs Without Makeup: Hot or Not?

Since they are able to afford a professional team of hair and makeup people to follow them around at all hours of the day, it’s a rare occasion when we see many celebrities out and about without their face on, but it’s not unheard of.
Celebrities are definitely showing off their makeup-free faces more and more often and with skin like theirs, why not!? But not all celebs look better with pounds of makeup on. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite ladies who have been photographed around town without their makeup on.
From primetime funny ladies to onstage divas, all of these gals look amazing with or without makeup, but what looks do you prefer? Let us know in the comment section below!
Images via Sipa, JustJared, THG, People
It wasn't until late that we really started seeing Emma utilizing her makeup bag. While we appreciate her fresh-faced approach to acting, we have to admit we are obsessed with this gold eye!
A self-inflicted, makeup-free shot, we think Miss Gaga would be gorgeous no matter what. As much as we love her Mother Monster persona, we don't mind seeing a bit of Stefani Germanotta peek through.
The queen bee of makeup. Kim K is rarely seen out in public without her pounds of lashes and gloss to hide behind. And as much as the Armenian princess loves her face, we don't mind the natural look one bit.
When former hubby, Russell Brand, Tweeted this picture of Perry sans makeup we are sure she wasn't too pleased. In this case, we definitely like Perry done up more than half asleep.
This one is a no brainer. We adore au naturale Nicole Polizzi over 'Jersey Shore's' Snooki
Yes, this makeup-free, photo shoot was via People in 2008, but we still think it should be noted how amazing this young beauty looks without a drop of makeup on!
We are sure we will be seeing a lot more of Miss B without makeup now that she has Blu Ivy to take care of, but she's so beautiful it won't matter either way.
This friend's star will always be the 20-something Monica Geller in our eyes, but for being 47 years old, Courtney Cox is looking good.
Seriously, this just isn't fair. We are pretty sure no one can pull off a makeup free look as well as Sophia Vergara. Va-Va-Voom.