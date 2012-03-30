Emma Watson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift & Other Celebs Without Makeup: Hot or Not?

Since they are able to afford a professional team of hair and makeup people to follow them around at all hours of the day, it’s a rare occasion when we see many celebrities out and about without their face on, but it’s not unheard of.

Celebrities are definitely showing off their makeup-free faces more and more often and with skin like theirs, why not!? But not all celebs look better with pounds of makeup on. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite ladies who have been photographed around town without their makeup on.

From primetime funny ladies to onstage divas, all of these gals look amazing with or without makeup, but what looks do you prefer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Images via Sipa, JustJared, THG, People