Spencer Cain
by
9 Celebs Shed Their Makeup For Twitter: Which Look Do You Prefer?
A lot of times, I find myself forgetting about all of the preparation that goes into a photo shoot or a red carpet event. Yes, it’s obvious that Kim Kardashian does not wake up looking like Kim Kardashian. That takes hours upon hours of gluing, applying, reapplying, gluing and then applying once again. However, even our favorite celebrities who prefer a more natural look are also guilty of spending a lot of time in the makeup chair with some of the industry’s best artists.

But what happens when the makeup comes off? Let me be the first to tell you that it’s not always pretty. In fact, sometimes it’s actually terrifying. Seeing a celebrity who looks like the crypt keeper when they’re lounging around the house truly makes you appreciate the Bobbi Brown stocked in your makeup bag!

That said, some people actually look better when they shed the layers of foundation and the bold red lip. But you decide for yourself! Above, we’ve compiled a gallery of celebrities without makeup that they have tweeted. Click through and let us know your thoughts — do you prefer them done up or dressed down?

 

Beyonce: flawless with makeup, flawless without makeup.

It's no surprise that Rihanna looks perfect in both of these situations.

Photo: Twitter/SIPA/

Gaga looks adorable. (Oh, by the way, Team BlackBerry!)

Photo: Twitter/SIPA/

Demi Lovato looks equally as radiant sans makeup.

Photo: Twitter/SIPA/

Vanessa Minnillo Lachey sheds her layers of foundation and gloss and instead opts for some popcorn.

Photo: Twitter/SIPA/

I actually think Snooki looks way better without thirty pounds of bronzer.

Photo: Twitter/SIPA/

Even though Katy Perry looks frightening in this particular makeup free shot, I still prefer it to the intense eyeshadow explosion that she usually goes out with.

Um, Kim tweeted the above picture saying she wasn't wearing makeup. But are those fake lashes? And a bit of bronzer? Okay, then...I guess that's her idea of no makeup.

Jennifer Love Hewitt looks like the perfect girl next door without her heavy makeup.

