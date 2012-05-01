9 Celebs Shed Their Makeup For Twitter: Which Look Do You Prefer?

A lot of times, I find myself forgetting about all of the preparation that goes into a photo shoot or a red carpet event. Yes, it’s obvious that Kim Kardashian does not wake up looking like Kim Kardashian. That takes hours upon hours of gluing, applying, reapplying, gluing and then applying once again. However, even our favorite celebrities who prefer a more natural look are also guilty of spending a lot of time in the makeup chair with some of the industry’s best artists.

But what happens when the makeup comes off? Let me be the first to tell you that it’s not always pretty. In fact, sometimes it’s actually terrifying. Seeing a celebrity who looks like the crypt keeper when they’re lounging around the house truly makes you appreciate the Bobbi Brown stocked in your makeup bag!

That said, some people actually look better when they shed the layers of foundation and the bold red lip. But you decide for yourself! Above, we’ve compiled a gallery of celebrities without makeup that they have tweeted. Click through and let us know your thoughts — do you prefer them done up or dressed down?