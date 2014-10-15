The Most Lust-Worthy Celebrity Bangs Hairstyles For Fall

In the warm summer months, having your hair out of your face, and maybe even chopped a few inches shorter feels ideal. Now that we’re getting deeper into the fall season, however, having a little extra length or some flirty fringe sounds more and more appealing. Celebrities have been showing off some seriously impressive bangs lately, whether they’re a light, choppy fringe or a full-on blunt bang.
Getting bangs is a commitment, so we understand that you may want to do a little research before taking the plunge. To help give you a little inspiration for your new fringe, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite celebrity bang looks that make us want to head to the salon right away.
Suki Waterhouse once told Vogue that she often finds herself getting bangs after a breakup. Whether her fringe is a rebellion against a relationship turned sour or just a refreshing change, we love the look on the beautiful Brit.
Photo:
David M. Benett/WireImage
Jennifer Garner is certainly not having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad hair day. The blunt bangs look fabulous on the gorgeous actress, especially when paired with a loose, wavy ponytail.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jessica Chastain recently swapped her usual fringe with side bangs, and did the rest of her hair in soft, glam waves.
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Piaget
Although Karlie Kloss often sports a thicker side-swept bang, we're loving this whispy fringe that blends seamless into the rest of her hair.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for CHANEL
Ever a proponent for bangs, Alexa Chung sported her carefree signature look in Paris (and looking downright Parisian).
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
We've been fans of Lea Michele's bangs since she first got them years ago, and her latest asymmetric choppy fringe seems to compliment her extremely well.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taylor Swift's signature bob with bangs keeps getting more and more "grown-up" as the days go on. Ditching her tousled waves for a more straight and sleek look, Taylor looks chic as ever.
Photo:
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Reese Witherspoon whispy fringe is gorgeous, and it's just enough of a style without completely overtaking her face.
Photo:
Mike Marsland/WireImage